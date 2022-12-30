FTX aftermath: Crypto exchange Gemini's investors lose payouts, sue founders

The lawsuit was settled, and the twins used the money they received to set up Winklevoss Capital to fund their future ventures, such as Gemini, a crypto exchange service that allows users to buy, sell, and store digital assets. The service has operations in the U.S., Canada, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Singapore.

Sued by investors

Buoyed by the popularity of cryptocurrency in the past decade, Gemini began offering a financial product, Gemini Earn Program, that promised guaranteed results. According to Bloomberg's report, the program attracted investors by promising them as much as eight percent returns on their investments.

However, following the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX last month, Gemini abruptly stopped its offering Investors Brendan Picha, and Max J. Hastings have dragged the company to court for failing to register the assets as securities in line with federal law.

According to the complaint, Gemini has refused investor redemptions, effectively wiping out all investors who had holdings in the program. The plaintiffs argue that had the Winklevoss twins registered the assets as securities, the investors would have received disclosures that would have let them assess their risks better.

FTX collapse hits Gemini investors

At the outset, the collapse of FTX may seem to have no impact on other crypto exchanges. Even though experts have warned that financial regulators will go through multiple crypto-companies, the lawsuit on this occasion has not come from the regulators but from the investors themselves.