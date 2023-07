Sometimes things just fall into your lap. And while that can be a good thing, it wasn’t the case for a woman happily sipping her coffee in northeastern France.

In a freak accident on July 6 in Schirmeck, a woman was hit by a meteorite in her ribs, according to a report by the French newspaper Les Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace (DNA).

Don't you just hate it when your morning coffee gets interrupted like that?

Rarest of rare

Getting hit by a meteorite is an extremely rare event, especially in a place like France which falls under a temperate climate zone. One has a better chance of getting hit by a bolt of lightning or a tsunami.