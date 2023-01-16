Meet the accessibility advocate debugging the monochrome world for you
"Women cannot be colorblind."
Natasha Caudill, 25, a colorblind inclusivity advocate and social media influencer, hears this phrase often in her online interactions.
A young woman from Chicago, Illinois, she was born with achromatopsia, a rare hereditary eye disorder that has left her completely colorblind and with low visual acuity.
A walk-through of a selection of six fossil discoveries of 2022 showcasing the technologies and exclusive comments from the scientists behind them.