New findings are challenging traditional gender norms in society through a new study proving that women played an instrumental role in foraging societies.

Women hunters may have dominated as hunters in prehistoric societies across the world. The study confirms that women were skilled hunters and not just gatherers, going against long-held perceptions about gender roles in primitive hunting communities.

The research led by Abigail Anderson of Seattle Pacific University challenges the common belief that men primarily hunted and women primarily gathered historically.

On the contrary, women in these societies have been found to be buried alongside big game hunting tools, evidence shows.