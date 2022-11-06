Women get to speak less in TV debates than men, AI analyzes 625,409 dialogues

Why it matters

Our AI techniques could be used to provide real-time interruption analysis of talk shows, interviews and political debates. Post-debate analyses revealed that during the third U.S. Presidential debate in 2020, Donald Trump interrupted twice as much as Joe Biden. Real-time analyses can be useful to call out serial interrupters, inform the audience during the debate and perhaps help in ensuring civil discourse.

We also studied the evolution of unfriendly interruptions over those two decades. This research reveals that the rate of unfriendly or intrusive interruptions has been gradually increasing, with the period during the Trump-Clinton 2016 campaign producing the sharpest spike in intrusive interruptions among commentators.

This result points to the deepening political divide in the U.S. previously documented in research on news consumption patterns, media portrayals of major issues such as policing, social media discussions of events and the language of partisan news audiences.

What other research is being done

Other researchers have been studying interruptions in political speech in other contexts than cable news broadcasts, including legislative speeches.

While interruptions have been extensively analyzed in social science literature for decades, our study used AI techniques to study interruptions at an unprecedented scale.