World’s biggest free-standing cylindrical aquarium bursts in Berlin

There were also some injuries. "In addition to the unbelievable maritime damage... two people were injured by glass splinters," Berlin police tweeted. At the time, it remains unclear how severe the injuries were.

"A million liters of water and all the fish inside spilled onto the ground floor," a spokesman for the Berlin fire department added.

The incident happened at around 5:45 am local time (0445 GMT). Residents heard a very loud noise and saw parts of the facade of the hotel flying into the street.

Meanwhile, mayor Franziska Giffey said the incident had unleashed a "veritable tsunami" of water, but because it was so early in the morning, it had prevented more injuries from occurring.

"Despite all the destruction, we were still very lucky," she said. "We would have had terrible human damage" had the aquarium burst even an hour later, she explained.

This is because since most residents were still sleeping, they were not in the area of the accident.

The aquarium, called the AquaDom, housed 1,500 fish. It was described as the biggest cylindrical tank in the world.

The aquarium housed many fish. dangrytsku/iStock

Desperately trying to save the fish

Efforts were underway Friday afternoon to save approximately 400 to 500 fish housed in aquariums underneath the hotel lobby. Because electricity had been affected by the incident, their tanks were not receiving the necessary oxygen for them to survive.