Ötzi, the renowned frozen mummy, has undergone a remarkable transformation in our understanding of his appearance, as unveiled by a recent study published in Cell Genomics on August 16.

From a complexion darker than anticipated to insights about his hair, advancements in technology have shattered misconceptions derived from earlier examinations of the 'Iceman.'

This new research not only reshapes our perception of Ötzi's physical traits but also highlights the incredible role that modern technology plays in improving our understanding of the past.

Unveiling Ötzi's appearance

In 1991, hikers stumbled upon Ötzi's 5,300-year-old remains in the Alps near the Italian–Austrian border. Exceptionally well-preserved, his body has become a focal point of scientific study.