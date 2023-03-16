Plans of world’s first octopus farm in Spain’s islands worry scientists

They have never been subjected to intensive farming, and some experts consider the suggested way of killing them in frigid water to be inhumane. The Spanish multinational in charge of the project disputes any harm to octopuses.

The protest group Eurogroup for Animals provided the BBC with the private planning proposal documents from the company Nueva Pescanova. The General Directorate of Fishing in the Canary Islands received the proposal from Nueva Pescanova.

The octopuses, which are solitary creatures accustomed to the dark, would be kept in tanks with other octopuses, occasionally with continual light, according to Nueva Pescanova's proposals.

Around 1,000 community tanks would hold the octopus vulgaris creatures in a two-story structure at the port of Las Palmas, Gran Canaria.

The paradox of feeling pain

As BBC reported, an analysis of more than 300 scientific research, coordinated by an associate professor at the London School of Economics, Jonathan Birch claims, demonstrates that octopuses experience both pain and pleasure.

The UK's Animal Welfare (Sentience) Act 2022 recognized them as "sentient beings" as a result. Prof Birch and his co-authors believe that high-welfare octopus farming is "impossible" and that killing in ice slurry "would not be an acceptable form of death in a lab."