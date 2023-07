The world's first crash of an unidentified flying object (UFO) happened in Italy in 1933 during the reign of Benito Mussolini, Italian researcher Roberto Pinotti claimed. Pinotti spoke to the Daily Mail and even shared evidence to back his claims.

If Pinotti's claims are indeed true, they mandate a change in historical records, often referring to the 1947 incident at Roswell, New Mexico, as the first site of an alleged UFO crash for many decades. Pinotti is the president of the National Ufological Center in Italy, and his research has been met with skepticism within Italy itself.

Pinotti and his colleague have been working to learn more about the 1933 crash in Lombardy and received some "original secret documents" about it in 1996. The documents were sent to the researchers by an unidentified source who claimed to have inherited them from a relative who lived at that time and was part of the secret department allegedly set up by Mussolini to study the saucer.