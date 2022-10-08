US-China tech war: DJI, world’s largest drone manufacturer blacklisted

Meanwhile, China has warned against using scientific and technological achievements to impede the development of other nations, describing U.S. penalties against Chinese companies as "typical political manipulation."

The tally goes up

The list of the blacklisted firms now comprises more than 60 Chinese companies, including semiconductor manufacturer SMIC and I.T. giant Huawei Technology, as well as the Shenzhen-based DJI Technology, which is said to control more than half of the global market for commercial drones.

The Pentagon statement comes after the U.S. Treasury Department last year prohibited U.S. residents from trading shares of DJI and seven other Chinese companies over their alleged involvement in the surveillance of the Uighur ethnic minority in China's far-western region of Xinjiang.

Action against DJI served as a signal to investors to stay away from the business, claimed analyst Charles Rollet of the surveillance research group IPVM in Pennsylvania.

"DJI had already been added by the U.S. Treasury to the Non-SDN Chinese Military-Industrial Complex Companies list in December 2021, barring U.S. investment into the firm. So the DoD listing confirms the U.S. government firmly considers DJI to be a contributor to the People's Republic of China (PCR) military," Rollet told Al Jazeera.