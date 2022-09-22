The world’s largest geothermal lagoon to be built in Canada

The project, dubbed geoLagoon is modeled on the geothermal lagoons in Iceland that are globally popular, and its owner and CEO, Louis Massicotte's vision includes four such lagoons to be built in Canada alone.

What will the geothermal lagoon offer?

The water body at the lagoon scheduled to come up at Charlevoix will span over 130,000 sq. feet (12,000 square meters). Around the lagoon, hundreds of chalets will be built to make a village that will blend in with the natural surroundings.

View of the chalet geoLagoon

These cottages will be available for sale and could be used to reside at the lagoon or rented out to visitors for vacations. Other than the lagoon's water, the site's visitors will also have access to art galleries, ski-resorts, golf facilities, dining, and whale-watching experiences.

The chalets will feature photovoltaic cladding that will capture solar energy to help run the heat pumps. Underneath the base of the lagoon will sit a giant thermal reservoir powered by an energy ecosystem consisting of geothermal, biomass, photovoltaics as well as solar heating systems, the patent for which is currently pending.

What about its energy consumption?

A viability study carried out by a sustainability energy firm in Canada has confirmed that the project can meet its energy requirements using renewable sources as planned. Massicotte is also keen on deploying further optimizations such as sewer heat recovery technologies that could see the village become an energy provider to the grid in the future.