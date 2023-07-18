Pentagon is surpassed by Indian diamond trading hub as world's largest office

The iconic Pentagon building held the record for the world's largest office space for 80 long years. It has now been displaced by a diamond bourse built in the lesser-known city of Surat in India, CNN reported.

Located 150 miles (241 km) north of the financial capital of Mumbai, the city of Surat is hardly a destination for millions of tourists who visit India every year. But if you have ever bought a diamond, whether it was mined in Africa or Russia, there is a nine-in-ten chance that the diamond made a trip to Surat before it reached you.

More than 65,000 people are involved in the diamond business in Surat alone in different capacities. Some are involved in cutting the gems, others in polishing them, while many trade in them. The city of Mumbai is where business largely gets done, meaning that thousands travel the 300-mile journey (to and fro) every day.