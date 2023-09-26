Largest white hydrogen deposit was found in France by accident

Researchers at the University of Lorraine in France were looking to assess levels of methane gas in defunct coal mines in the northeastern part of the country when they chanced upon what might be the world's largest deposit of white hydrogen so far, the researchers wrote for The Conversation.

As the world looks to shift away from fossil fuels, hydrogen has been touted as a potential replacement. However, sourcing hydrogen has been tricky and not without the production of its share of greenhouse gases. Depending on whether hydrogen is produced using coal or natural gas, it is referred to as black or grey hydrogen.