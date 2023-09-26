Largest white hydrogen deposit was found in France by accident

Largest white hydrogen deposit was found in France by accidentUnder the defunct coal mines in northeastern France could be lying 46 million tonnes of white hydrogen.Ameya Paleja| Sep 26, 2023 08:16 AM ESTCreated: Sep 26, 2023 08:16 AM ESTcultureLarge scale hydrogen deposits could transform energy sectoraudioundwerbung/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Researchers at the University of Lorraine in France were looking to assess levels of methane gas in defunct coal mines in the northeastern part of the country when they chanced upon what might be the world's largest deposit of white hydrogen so far, the researchers wrote for The Conversation. As the world looks to shift away from fossil fuels, hydrogen has been touted as a potential replacement. However, sourcing hydrogen has been tricky and not without the production of its share of greenhouse gases. Depending on whether hydrogen is produced using coal or natural gas, it is referred to as black or grey hydrogen. See Also Related Gold nanoclusters could be the key to hydrogen energy New study enhances hydrogen production efficiency from water Japanese researchers find a simple and affordable way to store hydrogen The cleanest source of hydrogen production is the usage of renewable sources of energy to split water molecules, known as green hydrogen. White hydrogen, on the other hand, is the term used to describe naturally occurring hydrogen. It is even greener than the greenest hydrogen humanity can make today. The only known site where white hydrogen can be produced is Bourakébougou in Western Mali, but production is limited to not more than five tonnes a year. A new large-scale deposit of white hydrogen is a major boon for the industrialized world. Looking for methaneIn the article in The Conversation, Jacques Pironon and Phillipe de Donato, both directors of research at the National Center of Scientific Research (CNRS) in France, write that the white hydrogen discoveries have occurred as a result of exploration for fossil fuels and this one was no different. The team was looking at the sub-soil of the Lorraine mining basin, once known for its coal, for the presence of methane. For this, the researchers were probing rock formations from the Carboniferous period (359-299 million years ago) using a SysMoG probe to detect gases dissolved in water in rock formations up to nearly 4,000 feet (1,200 m). As the team looked for methane deposits, they also found that hydrogen concentration increased and reached 20 percent at 4,100 feet (1,250 m). Extrapolating from the data they have seen, the researchers estimate that at a depth greater than 9,800 feet (3,000 m), hydrogen concentration could cross 90 percent. This would mean that the now-defunct coal mine could be the site of 46 million tonnes of white hydrogen, which is not only the world's largest but could single-handedly replace more than half of the world's current production of grey hydrogen. Large deposits of hydrogen could be located thousands of feet undergroundPetmal/iStock What happens next? To confirm their calculations, the team must demonstrate that the hydrogen is evenly distributed in the area and will use the SySMoG probe in other boreholes on the site. Next, it must reach depths of 9,800 feet (3,000 m) and confirm that hydrogen is present in such high concentrations. To do this, the researchers are teaming up with commercial and institutional partners and hope to get started with further exploration early next year. Apart from France, white hydrogen deposits could also be found elsewhere in Europe, Australia, and the US, the authors added. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You New developments in Alzheimer's treatmentsMoon's far side radio observatory gears up for 2025 launchFrom lost wings to ruptured fuselages, 7 times planes refused to dieArtemis II: NASA’s SLS rocket receives boosters and coreMicrosoft wants small modular nuclear reactors to power AIBridging the gap between doctors and medical technologyAntarctic sea ice reaches all-time low annual maximumMaybe you can hear sounds in space after allGerman Navy fleet may soon be laser-ready after trialsLife by 2100: Space settlements, education, and the future of warfare Job Board