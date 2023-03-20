A Douglas Engelbart-designed computer mouse was auctioned for $178,900

However, it is at auction houses where the history of the product, its development, and its contribution to the culture determines the valuation of the item and the bid price of the Engelbart mouse is a testament to this.

Mouse used in the iconic demonstration

According to the description provided by the Boston-based auction house, the mouse and a coding keyset pair is much like the ones that Engelbart used in his iconic 1968 demonstration. Famously known as the "Mother of All Demos", this was where Engelbart spoke about a host of things that are common in computing today ranging from hypertext to dynamic file linking, shared-screed collaboration, and of course, the public debut of the mouse.

As demonstrated back then, the mouse in the right hand allowed users to point and click while the coding keyset was meant to supplement the keyboard. The keyset was meant to allow the user to continue typing while using the mouse.

When used in combination with the mouse, the keyset could be used to punch in all 26 letters of the alphabet, punctuation marks, symbols as well as numbers. The three buttons on the mouse played a different role when compared to how we use them today. The buttons were much more like shift and command keys, shifting letters to uppercase or making additional symbols or numbers accessible.