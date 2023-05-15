The world's oldest dog celebrates his 31st birthday

Bobi, the world's oldest dog celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday last week with a "very traditional" Portuguese party on Saturday, the Guinness World Records said in a press release. As the oldest dog living on the planet, Bobi is creating a new record every single day of his life and reached a major landmark with his recent birthday.

Interesting Engineering reported in February how Bobi was crowned the world's oldest dog ever, just a couple of weeks after the title was given to another dog, Spike, from Ohio. When Bobi was conferred the title, it was also recognized that he is the oldest living dog ever, simultaneously holding two titles and pushing his lead over Australian Cattle Dog Bluey, who lived for 29 years and five months between 1910 and 1933.