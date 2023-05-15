ENGINEERING JOBS
Ameya Paleja
May 15, 2023 10:23 AM EST
Created: May 15, 2023 10:23 AM EST
culture
Bobi with his Guinness World Record
Bobi with his Guinness World Record

Guinness 

Bobi, the world's oldest dog celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday last week with a "very traditional" Portuguese party on Saturday, the Guinness World Records said in a press release. As the oldest dog living on the planet, Bobi is creating a new record every single day of his life and reached a major landmark with his recent birthday.

Interesting Engineering reported in February how Bobi was crowned the world's oldest dog ever, just a couple of weeks after the title was given to another dog, Spike, from Ohio. When Bobi was conferred the title, it was also recognized that he is the oldest living dog ever, simultaneously holding two titles and pushing his lead over Australian Cattle Dog Bluey, who lived for 29 years and five months between 1910 and 1933.

Bobi turns 31

Born on May 11, 1992, Bobi, a pure breed Rafeiro do Alentejo, looks to have always lived a peaceful life in the picturesque village of Conqueiros in western Portugal. This dog breed is used to guard livestock, and Bobi has never been on a leash his entire life, his owner Leonal Costa said at the time of his Guinness record.

Costa was just eight years old when Bobi was born and saw Bobi's siblings being buried in a hole because there were too many animals at home. Bobi somehow was left behind, perhaps due to his coat that camouflaged him in the woodshed. So, eight-year-old Costa secretly cared for Bobi until he was old enough and became a family member.

Most Popular

However, since the Guinness record, Bobi has spent much of his time in the spotlight, with media from around the world visiting the household for pictures of Bobi. Frequently standing up and sitting down wasn't easy for the aged dog, and Costa got him another health check.

The world's oldest dog celebrates his 31st birthday
Bobi with one of his feline friends

Guinness 

Reports suggest that Bobi is in good health, which is hardly a surprise since he comes from a family of dogs that live extended lives. His mom lived till 18, while another lived till 22 when the breed's average lifespan is 12-14 years.

Costa attributes it to the "calm, peaceful environment" he has lived in all his life. Perhaps eating the food his owners eat, without the seasoning, and spending time with four cat friends also needs credit.

For his 31st birthday party, local meats and fish were served to 100 guests, and a dance troupe also performed with a special participation from Bobi, of course!

