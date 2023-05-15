The world's oldest dog celebrates his 31st birthday

The world's oldest dog celebrates his 31st birthdayBobi has been the center of media attention after Guinness crowned him earlier this year.Ameya Paleja| May 15, 2023 10:23 AM ESTCreated: May 15, 2023 10:23 AM ESTcultureBobi with his Guinness World RecordGuinness Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Bobi, the world's oldest dog celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday last week with a "very traditional" Portuguese party on Saturday, the Guinness World Records said in a press release. As the oldest dog living on the planet, Bobi is creating a new record every single day of his life and reached a major landmark with his recent birthday. Interesting Engineering reported in February how Bobi was crowned the world's oldest dog ever, just a couple of weeks after the title was given to another dog, Spike, from Ohio. When Bobi was conferred the title, it was also recognized that he is the oldest living dog ever, simultaneously holding two titles and pushing his lead over Australian Cattle Dog Bluey, who lived for 29 years and five months between 1910 and 1933. See Also Bobi turns 31Born on May 11, 1992, Bobi, a pure breed Rafeiro do Alentejo, looks to have always lived a peaceful life in the picturesque village of Conqueiros in western Portugal. This dog breed is used to guard livestock, and Bobi has never been on a leash his entire life, his owner Leonal Costa said at the time of his Guinness record. Costa was just eight years old when Bobi was born and saw Bobi's siblings being buried in a hole because there were too many animals at home. Bobi somehow was left behind, perhaps due to his coat that camouflaged him in the woodshed. So, eight-year-old Costa secretly cared for Bobi until he was old enough and became a family member. Most Popular However, since the Guinness record, Bobi has spent much of his time in the spotlight, with media from around the world visiting the household for pictures of Bobi. Frequently standing up and sitting down wasn't easy for the aged dog, and Costa got him another health check. Bobi with one of his feline friendsGuinness Reports suggest that Bobi is in good health, which is hardly a surprise since he comes from a family of dogs that live extended lives. His mom lived till 18, while another lived till 22 when the breed's average lifespan is 12-14 years. Costa attributes it to the "calm, peaceful environment" he has lived in all his life. Perhaps eating the food his owners eat, without the seasoning, and spending time with four cat friends also needs credit. For his 31st birthday party, local meats and fish were served to 100 guests, and a dance troupe also performed with a special participation from Bobi, of course! HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Photographer describes dearMoon Starship selection as 'ultimate dream'Spider-like robotic AI arms can be attached to and controlled by humansBill Gates: Natrium power plant, ‘next nuclear breakthrough’ might be ready by 2030Airless tires made with NASA tech could end punctures and rubber wasteSmall portable nuclear reactors could power up to 1,000 households, here's how they workiPhone killer? New AI-wearable Humane hopes to make smartphones obsoleteOur search for life on Europa may require these ultrathin solar cells - here's whyEyes on the skies! Astrogeologist explains why space rocks are so importantUS firm unveils game-changing small nuclear reactor that can power 300,000 homesTree roots caused mass extinctions of the past -- like humans today? More Stories cultureMeet the accessibility advocate debugging the monochrome world for youBaba Tamim| 1/16/2023scienceOlkaria VI, Kenya: Inside the world's largest single-turbine geothermal plantSade Agard| 11/4/2022scienceThis brain surgery shows potential to treat epilepsy, PTSD and even fearDeena Theresa| 7/29/2022