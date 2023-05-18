World’s oldest Hebrew Bible sold at auction for a whopping $38.1 million

A 1,000-year old Hebrew Bible described as “one of the most important and singular texts in human history” has been sold at auction for a record-breaking $38.1 million.

This is according to a report by CNN.

The Codex Sassoon was auctioned at Sotheby’s in New York on Wednesday. Its sellers claimed it was the earliest and most complete Hebrew Bible.

It did however fall short of its initial estimate of $50 million.

Sharon Mintz, Sotheby’s senior Judaica specialist, books and manuscripts, told CNN ahead of the auction that “this is the most important document to come to auction ever.”

Mintz further described the Codex Sassoon as a “lavish production that only the most wealthy could have afforded.” It was made from animal skins which could be creepy but at the time of its production was a sign of wealth.