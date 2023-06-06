World’s oldest-known human burial site found in South Africa

Scientists have stumbled across evidence of what could be the world’s oldest-known burial of ancient humans.

Found in South Africa, it contains the skeleton remains of Homo naledi, a distant relative of humans. These ancient humans were short and had long arms, curved fingers, and a small brain (the size of an orange).

The newly discovered ancient interments date back at least 200,000 years. Previously, 100,000-year-old Homo sapiens interments were thought to be the oldest known burial in the hominin record.

The burial findings

The skeletons of up to 15 different Homo naledi individuals are known from the Rising Star cave system. Robert Clark/National Geographic

Renowned paleoanthropologist Lee Berger led the excavation work at the Rising Star cave system — part of Cradle of Humankind, a UNESCO world heritage site in South Africa.