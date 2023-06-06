World’s oldest-known human burial site found in South Africa

World’s oldest-known human burial site found in South AfricaThe newly discovered ancient interments date back at least 200,000 years.Mrigakshi Dixit| Jun 06, 2023 06:53 AM ESTCreated: Jun 06, 2023 06:53 AM ESTcultureReconstruction of a Homo naledi face.Mark Thiessen/National Geographic Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Scientists have stumbled across evidence of what could be the world’s oldest-known burial of ancient humans. Found in South Africa, it contains the skeleton remains of Homo naledi, a distant relative of humans. These ancient humans were short and had long arms, curved fingers, and a small brain (the size of an orange). The newly discovered ancient interments date back at least 200,000 years. Previously, 100,000-year-old Homo sapiens interments were thought to be the oldest known burial in the hominin record. The burial findingsThe skeletons of up to 15 different Homo naledi individuals are known from the Rising Star cave system.Robert Clark/National Geographic Renowned paleoanthropologist Lee Berger led the excavation work at the Rising Star cave system — part of Cradle of Humankind, a UNESCO world heritage site in South Africa. See Also Related 153,000-year-old Homo sapiens footprints identified in South Africa Ancient lakes are discovered in South Africa, indicating Stone Age humans Ancient human fossils found in the 'Cradle of Humankind' are a million years older than expected The team uncovered several Homo naledi fossils buried about 100 feet (30 meters) underground in this site's Rising Star cave system. “To be inside the caves –– inside the world of Homo naledi –– is not only a life-changing adventure but what we’ve uncovered forces us to rethink a whole set of assumptions about hominins and human evolution,” said Fuentes, professor of anthropology at Princeton University, in an official release. The oval-shaped interments contained the remains of dozen of extinct hominin species, who were likely buried in “fetal positions.” The individuals were identified as adults and children (likely younger than 13). This tree-climbing hominid species was at the crossroads between apes and modern humans. The first Homo naledi bones were discovered in 2013.The engraved wall symbols This picture shows numerous engravings and etchings on the ancient dolomitic wall.Berger et al. (2023b). Their brain was one-third the size of modern humans, and they were long thought to be incapable of complex emotional and cognitive behavior. However, the newly-identified specimens challenge the current understanding of human evolution as it had mainly been assumed that the development of larger brains enabled the performance of complex activities such as burying the dead.These findings suggest that mortuary practices were not exclusive to just large-brained hominins.Despite their small brains, these Stone Age hominids may also have lit fires and etched geometrical symbols on cave walls. These identified engraved symbols could be anywhere between 241,000 and 335,000 years old. “These recent findings suggest intentional burials, the use of symbols, and meaning-making activities by Homo naledi. It seems an inevitable conclusion that in combination they indicate that this small-brained species of ancient human relatives was performing complex practices related to death,” said Berger. “That would mean not only are humans not unique in the development of symbolic practices, but may not have even invented such behaviors.”The symbol inscription has also been reported in other human species, including Neanderthals (dating back to 60,000 years) and in early Homo sapiens in South Africa from about 80,000 years ago. The findings are yet to be peer-reviewed and will be published in the journal eLife. The study is funded by National Geographic. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You US Carrier Strike Group can be countered with 24 hypersonic missiles, China claimCan engineers change the world? Why we need to rethink a widely-held belief about techThe 'Sputnik Moment' upended the global order once, but won't do so againThis architecture firm is introducing inflatable skyscrapersPotential cure for diabetes found in groundbreaking stem cell studyScientists propose using lunar dust to block sunlight. What are the risks?AI hyper-personalization: A revolutionary approach to tailor customer experienceNGAD: The chosen one - US Air Force commits to sole 6th-generation fighterAdvancing fusion energy: Researchers achieve record-breaking temperatures in a tokamakTransforming future health care technology in the U.S. Job Board