The world's population has reached 8 billion and counting

"This unprecedented growth is due to the gradual increase in human lifespan owing to improvements in public health, nutrition, personal hygiene, and medicine. It is also the result of high and persistent levels of fertility in some countries," as per the UN statement.

The pace of world population growth is declining

You might remember that at the beginning of 2022, Elon Musk tweeted: "If there aren't enough people for Earth, then there definitely won't be enough for Mars ☹️." Well, sad news for him, but his plans for Mars are still in danger.

A campaign by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) points out a decline in world population growth, stating that the pace of world population growth has been dropping since 1970 and has fallen to less than one percent per year in 2020 for the first time.

It will take approximately 15 years - until 2037 - for the global population to surpass 9 billion, as per the UN report.

"Total fertility has fallen markedly in recent decades for many countries. Today, two-thirds of the global population lives in a country or area where fertility is below 2.1 births per woman, roughly the level required for zero growth in the long run for a population with low mortality," according to the World Population Prospects 2022: Summary of Results.