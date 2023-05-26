World’s ‘slowest’ student finally graduates at 71 years old

World’s ‘slowest’ student finally graduates at 71 years oldHis tuition at the University of British Columbia was free, thanks to his age.Sejal Sharma| May 26, 2023 09:48 AM ESTCreated: May 26, 2023 09:48 AM ESTcultureArthur RossUBC Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Universities across the world are preparing to hand out degrees to their undergrads and grads as students level up into the ‘real’ world. And as the students of the University of British Columbia walked on the podium to collect their degrees during the commencement ceremony on May 25, they were joined by 71-year-old Arthur Ross.Having been a civil litigator up until he retired in 2016, Ross already has all the world experiences that his younger contemporaries will be venturing out to explore. Ross’s life trajectory has been an interesting and inspiring one. He enrolled at the UBC in Vancouver in 1969 to get a degree in English, right after he’d freshly graduated from the Prince of Wales high school in the same city. See Also Ross in 1969UBC “It was also close to home. It meant I could stay at home. I wasn’t stupid,” recalled Ross in a press statement. But soon, Ross’ interests took a pivot from literature to theater. He remembers brushing shoulders with the likes of Nicola Cavendish, Larry Lillo, Brent Carver, and Ruth Nichol, all Canadian actors.After two years at UBC, he decided it was time to fully immerse himself in theater and went on to pursue a three-year program at the National Theatre School of Canada in Montreal. He soon realized that he was a good actor and not a ‘great’ one. So, after completing his theater degree, he thought, "Well, maybe I should go to law school and become a lawyer,' sort of that last resort for everybody who can't quite figure out what they want to do." He told this to the BBC.But life had dramatic twists and turns planned for him. Before he could pursue a degree in law, Ross had to go back to UBC to finish an extra year of schooling, as he needed a total of three years of schooling to apply to law school.He spent the next 35 years as a civil litigator in Metro Vancouver before retiring in 2016. Instead of jumping head first into traveling, spending time with children and other leisurely activities that retired men and women engage in, Ross realized he still had that itch to finish his BA degree from five decades ago.In November 2016, he called UBC, got a new student number, and by January 2017, he was a part-time student focusing on history, with a particular interest in the First World War, says UBC’s press statement. He worked on his degree for the next six years at his own pace, taking up one course at a time.“I simply could not grasp why so many people would be prepared to participate in this butchery,” he explains. “However, the great revelation of pursuing a history degree was not in answering that initial question, but in looking at the sordid nature of Canadian history.”At 71 years old, Ross finally got to clinch his degree in Bachelors in Arts 54 years after he was enrolled in the course. "It's a waste not to take the opportunity to study something, anything, that is of interest to you," he said. "Here, the opportunity has presented itself to me, and I have enjoyed it,” he told the BBC.HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You World's most efficient aero-engine, the Rolls-Royce UltraFan, completes first testResearchers discover new method to collect water from humidity using organic crystalsNew study suggests that lab-grown meat produces up to 25 times more CO2Rimac's electric hypercar Nevera breaks 23 records, does 0-62 mph in 1.81 secondsEngineers solve short-circuit puzzle, paving way for fast charging EVsTriangles over circles? YouTuber builds funky cycle with special wheelsThis portable machine attaches to tractors and turns harmful crop waste into sellable bioproductsGroundbreaking study reveals strong and changeable magnetic field surrounding repeating fast radio burstSCOPE: This quantum dot spectrometer can hasten Uranus and Neptune orbital missionsAn AI-based party vows to win Denmark's general election in 2023. Can it succeed? Job Board