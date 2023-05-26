World’s ‘slowest’ student finally graduates at 71 years old

Universities across the world are preparing to hand out degrees to their undergrads and grads as students level up into the ‘real’ world. And as the students of the University of British Columbia walked on the podium to collect their degrees during the commencement ceremony on May 25, they were joined by 71-year-old Arthur Ross.

Having been a civil litigator up until he retired in 2016, Ross already has all the world experiences that his younger contemporaries will be venturing out to explore.

Ross’s life trajectory has been an interesting and inspiring one. He enrolled at the UBC in Vancouver in 1969 to get a degree in English, right after he’d freshly graduated from the Prince of Wales high school in the same city.