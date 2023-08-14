X is auctioning off its Twitter assets and everything is $25

As part of the rebranding of Twitter to X, the company is holding an auction to sell off all things which are even minutely reminiscent of its blue bird image.

Looking at the list of items being auctioned, it seems Musk is selling most of the office furniture and equipment at the San Francisco headquarters. The almost 600 items include chairs, tables, Twitter Bird coffee tables, blue bird light sign, ‘@’ light sign, coffee machines, guitars, drums set, media console, printers, entertainment systems, video conferencing system, television, Apple monitors, etc.

Astonishingly, everything from a neon sign to a Macintosh will be auctioned at a starting price of $25. The auction will be held next month on September 12 and will end on September 14, 2023.