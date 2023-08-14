ENGINEERING JOBS

The iconic blue bird sign is also up for grabs.
Aug 14, 2023
As part of the rebranding of Twitter to X, the company is holding an auction to sell off all things which are even minutely reminiscent of its blue bird image.

Looking at the list of items being auctioned, it seems Musk is selling most of the office furniture and equipment at the San Francisco headquarters. The almost 600 items include chairs, tables, Twitter Bird coffee tables, blue bird light sign, ‘@’ light sign, coffee machines, guitars, drums set, media console, printers, entertainment systems, video conferencing system, television, Apple monitors, etc.

Astonishingly, everything from a neon sign to a Macintosh will be auctioned at a starting price of $25. The auction will be held next month on September 12 and will end on September 14, 2023.

Shedding the bird

Some of the more interesting items in the auction include bird-themed photo prints from artists like Steve McCurry, Neeta Madahar, a mosaic of tributes that poured in after actor Robin Williams’ death, an oil canvas of Ellen Degeneres’ most liked Oscars selfie on Twitter and a repurposed barn called ‘The Lodge.’

X is auctioning off its Twitter assets and everything is $25
Robin Williams Twitter Tribute

HGP Auction 

So far, the rollout of X has not been particularly smooth. Last month, the company ran into a few legal problems after it put up a huge ‘X’ sign atop its San Francisco headquarters. The neighbors started complaining about the flashing blinding light emanating from the sign and seeping into their homes at night. The sign was later taken down.

In the same week, the Elon Musk-led microblogging website ran into another problem when it hired a bunch of workers to pull down the blue bird sign from its building. Because the company hadn’t taken proper pedestrian safety measures, the task had to be stalled.

Cutting costs

The auctioning of materials comes at a time when the company is struggling to make ends meet. Since Musk took over last year, X's fate hasn’t looked too stellar. The New York Times reported that shortly after Musk took over the company, which had not been making profits, he decided to cut costs by laying off 90% of its workforce, not paying rent, and considered not paying severance packages to former employees.

As per Ars Technica, Twitter had another auction in January where the highest bid was for $100,000 for a three-foot Twitter bird statue. It would be interesting to see what would be the highest bid this time.

