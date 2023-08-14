X is auctioning off its Twitter assets and everything is $25

X is auctioning off its Twitter assets and everything is $25The iconic blue bird sign is also up for grabs.Sejal Sharma| Aug 14, 2023 07:22 AM ESTCreated: Aug 14, 2023 07:22 AM ESTcultureTwitter headquartersGetty Images Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.As part of the rebranding of Twitter to X, the company is holding an auction to sell off all things which are even minutely reminiscent of its blue bird image.Looking at the list of items being auctioned, it seems Musk is selling most of the office furniture and equipment at the San Francisco headquarters. The almost 600 items include chairs, tables, Twitter Bird coffee tables, blue bird light sign, ‘@’ light sign, coffee machines, guitars, drums set, media console, printers, entertainment systems, video conferencing system, television, Apple monitors, etc.Astonishingly, everything from a neon sign to a Macintosh will be auctioned at a starting price of $25. The auction will be held next month on September 12 and will end on September 14, 2023. See Also Related Twitter considers auctioning unused usernames to increase revenue X, formerly Twitter, just took the @x handle without informing its owner #TwitterX: Possible lawsuits loom over Elon Musk as Meta and Microsoft hold rights to 'X' Shedding the birdSome of the more interesting items in the auction include bird-themed photo prints from artists like Steve McCurry, Neeta Madahar, a mosaic of tributes that poured in after actor Robin Williams’ death, an oil canvas of Ellen Degeneres’ most liked Oscars selfie on Twitter and a repurposed barn called ‘The Lodge.’Robin Williams Twitter TributeHGP Auction So far, the rollout of X has not been particularly smooth. Last month, the company ran into a few legal problems after it put up a huge ‘X’ sign atop its San Francisco headquarters. The neighbors started complaining about the flashing blinding light emanating from the sign and seeping into their homes at night. The sign was later taken down.In the same week, the Elon Musk-led microblogging website ran into another problem when it hired a bunch of workers to pull down the blue bird sign from its building. Because the company hadn’t taken proper pedestrian safety measures, the task had to be stalled.Cutting costsThe auctioning of materials comes at a time when the company is struggling to make ends meet. Since Musk took over last year, X's fate hasn’t looked too stellar. The New York Times reported that shortly after Musk took over the company, which had not been making profits, he decided to cut costs by laying off 90% of its workforce, not paying rent, and considered not paying severance packages to former employees.As per Ars Technica, Twitter had another auction in January where the highest bid was for $100,000 for a three-foot Twitter bird statue. It would be interesting to see what would be the highest bid this time.HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You LK-99 superconductor: Chinese researchers demonstrate magnetic levitation as proofAre wines losing the battle against climate change?Organ-on-a-chip's potential to revolutionize biomedical researchSea change: The engineering challenges of harnessing our oceans to remove CO2'Eerie-blue glow' seen with nuclear fusion for the first timeLow-light photovoltaic cell aims to replace disposable batteriesIt turns out some people are genetically able to cope with less sleepAcrocyanosis, a rare and shocking symptom of long COVID900-year-old sword still has 'bend' from Holy Land war, X-ray revealsRussia to evacuate entire village due to danger of falling rocket Job Board