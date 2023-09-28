X rising from the ashes? CEO envisions profits in 2024

X rising from the ashes? CEO envisions profits in 2024The new CEO of X, Yaccarino, comes in defense of Elon Musk.Sejal Sharma| Sep 28, 2023 12:22 PM ESTCreated: Sep 28, 2023 12:22 PM ESTcultureThe app for X on a phonekenneth-cheung/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Elon Musk’s takeover of X saw a mad rush of advertisers exiting the platform over safety and stability concerns within the platform. And the worry wasn’t unfounded, given that Musk's X had fired most of its staff and a question mark lay over the platform’s content moderation policies. The platform lost out on what was once a $4.5 billion advertising revenue.Then, eight months later, Musk hired Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of X. With her shiny profile as the Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBC Universal, Yaccarino generated a revenue of $100 billion in ads at NBC. Even though Musk had announced that Yaccarino would focus on business operations and he would focus on product design and new technology, it was believed that Yaccarino had been brought in to lure back the advertisers. See Also Related New CEO's promise: Twitter will be 'world's most accurate real-time information source' Twitter CEO unveils new logo 'X', bids adieu to the iconic blue bird X profitable in 2024?Speaking at the Vox Media's Code Conference, Yaccarino said that X will become profitable in 2024. The same has been reiterated in the past by Musk, who also said that almost all advertisers have come back to the platform. Defending the company's progress under Musk, Yaccarino said large and small advertisers are now returning since she arrived on the job. “Why are they returning? They are returning because of the power and significance of the platform.”X’s significance cannot be refuted, given the platform’s almost 354 million annual user base, which Yaccarino claims is over 540 million. A significant part of the population uses X to get the latest updates from news organizations, communicate with friends, and follow leaders from all over the world. But it’s also, or used to be, a hype-generating and user-targeting platform for advertisers.Yaccarino tries to inject faith in XMusk has previously also hinted at X filing for bankruptcy, but Yaccarino, in a contrarian opinion, insinuated that things are A-OK. “From an operating cash flow perspective, we are just about break-even.”Referring to the time X was called Twitter under Jack Dorsey, Yaccarino said, “Twitter at the time was operating on a different set of rules … different philosophies and different ideologies, [it was] creeping down the road of censorship.” But under Musk, she said X “is a new company, building a foundation based on free expression and free speech.”X has come under heavy fire for the rise in hate speech. Two studies on the platform's content have confirmed as much. Many controversial personalities whose accounts were suspended have been welcomed back. The reports also found that an account with a racial slur in its user name was able to get a blue checkmark and another was purchased by a neo-Nazi who tweets videos of himself reciting Hitler's autobiography – Mein Kampf,“The foundation of X is based on free expression and freedom of speech,” said Yaccarino at the Vox event. “Everyone has the opportunity to speak their opinion. Including Elon.”Yaccarino also dismissed the notion that her power was undermined by Musk’s involvement in the company. “Who wouldn’t want Elon Musk sitting by their side running product?” she asked the audience. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You 9 examples of when AI went haywireNew developments in Alzheimer's treatmentsEthics key issue for human research in private space travelMeta aims to impress with the Quest 3 mixed-reality headsetAre plastic-eating worms the solution to plastic waste?Atomic clocks on the horizon: Unveiling the power of scandiumWhy do matter and the universe exist at all? Scientists get closer to the answerThis method recycles 98% of metals from batteries in 20 minsPredictions for what the world will be like in 2100?Is carbon capture the missing piece in the net zero puzzle? Job Board