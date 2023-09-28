X rising from the ashes? CEO envisions profits in 2024

Elon Musk’s takeover of X saw a mad rush of advertisers exiting the platform over safety and stability concerns within the platform. And the worry wasn’t unfounded, given that Musk's X had fired most of its staff and a question mark lay over the platform’s content moderation policies. The platform lost out on what was once a $4.5 billion advertising revenue.

Then, eight months later, Musk hired Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of X. With her shiny profile as the Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBC Universal, Yaccarino generated a revenue of $100 billion in ads at NBC. Even though Musk had announced that Yaccarino would focus on business operations and he would focus on product design and new technology, it was believed that Yaccarino had been brought in to lure back the advertisers.