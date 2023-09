Elon Musk-owned X will now collect biometric data and work history of its users as part of its new policy starting later this month, Bloomberg reported. In doing so, X, formerly known as Twitter, joins other social media companies farming user details over the years.

When Elon Musk stated that he would unlock Twitter's potential when he first suggested a buyout in April last year, little did users imagine that he would radically change the social media platform.

Users thought the platform would retain its sense of identity but with the recent rebranding to X, the Musk-led era has started to take shape – along with the disappearance of the bird – the platform's stance seems also to have vanished.