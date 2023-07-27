X, formerly Twitter, just took the @x handle without informing its owner

X, formerly Twitter, just took the @x handle without informing its ownerInstead of compensating him, X has offered the ex-owner some company merch and a tour of its headquarters.Sejal Sharma| Jul 27, 2023 09:00 AM ESTCreated: Jul 27, 2023 09:00 AM ESTcultureX ownerGetty Images Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The mountain of problems at X, previously known as Twitter, is rising.Twitter changed its official handle to @x but failed to inform or compensate the owner of the handle. The previous owner, Gene Hwang of the creative agency Orange Photography, confirmed as much to TechCrunch. Hwang claims that X didn’t reach out to him regarding the change and that he was taken aback since his account was set to private.However, X sent a letter to Hwang stating that the @x handle would be affiliated with X Corp. in the future and that he would be assigned a new handle. See Also Related #TwitterX: Possible lawsuits loom over Elon Musk as Meta and Microsoft hold rights to 'X' Twitter CEO unveils new logo 'X', bids adieu to the iconic blue bird X offers merch and company tours instead of moneyX owner Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion last year and changed the company's name from Twitter Inc. to X Corp in April.The company said Hwang’s data and followers would remain untouched and be transferred to his new handle. Instead, He could reply to the email to let X know what handle he would like. The company also offered him X merch and a tour of the HQ to meet the members of the X team.“It would have been nice for them to compensate for it since it did have a lot of value to me, but things are what they are,” he said. “Maybe I should ask for the bird from the sign since they were dismantling that yesterday too.”Hwang was referring to the video posted on social media showing a crew taking down the Twitter sign outside its San Francisco headquarters. But the team couldn’t finish the job as they didn’t have the permit to block the road to carry out the job.The X account of his company Orange Photography still reads: “Corporate, portrait & event photography/videography studio founded by @x & @jackhuynh.” But once you click on the @x handle, it takes you to the microblogging company’s handle.People can buy or sell popular usernames, and the compensation ranges from hundreds to thousands of dollars. The company was once mulling over selling some usernames through online auctions to boost its revenues, reported the New York Times in January.The CEO of courting controversyAlthough it seems Hwang won't be pressing charges after he tweeted, “All’s well that ends well,” this is the last of the problems that Elon Musk’s X is currently facing.Alls well that ends well— x (@x12345678998765) July 26, 2023Rival companies Meta and Microsoft had trademarked ‘X’ many years ago so that X may get sued.The rollout of X hasn't been remarkably smooth. The site still asks you to push a blue button to tweet something.HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Harvard scientist 'obsessed' with anti-aging creates a youth cocktailAd Astra: The future of propulsion technologyEngineering bacteria in the quest for green biomanufacturing solutionsSea change: The engineering challenges of harnessing our oceans to remove CO2Dinosaurs shared cognitive traits with dogs — and humansLow-light photovoltaic cell aims to replace disposable batteriesThe world's fastest supercomputer with a processing power of 4 exaflops unveiledWatch SpaceX spray thousands of gallons of water for Starship testChina built 600,000 5G base stations in three months when it took US two years to build 100,000DARPA is developing a real silent submarine similar to 'Red October' Job Board