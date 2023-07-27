X, formerly Twitter, just took the @x handle without informing its owner

The mountain of problems at X, previously known as Twitter, is rising.

Twitter changed its official handle to @x but failed to inform or compensate the owner of the handle. The previous owner, Gene Hwang of the creative agency Orange Photography, confirmed as much to TechCrunch.

Hwang claims that X didn’t reach out to him regarding the change and that he was taken aback since his account was set to private.

However, X sent a letter to Hwang stating that the @x handle would be affiliated with X Corp. in the future and that he would be assigned a new handle.