X has the most number of disinformation posts, says EU

X has the most number of disinformation posts, says EUEuropean Commission says that X has the largest posts disseminating misinformation.Sejal Sharma| Sep 27, 2023 06:09 AM ESTCreated: Sep 27, 2023 06:09 AM ESTcultureX owner Elon MuskWikimedia Commons Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.There is a market called Sarojini Nagar in Delhi, India, where street vendors shout out the prices of the clothes they sell and call out people passing by to take a look inside their shops. There are over 500 such vendors in the market. They all shout at the top of their voices at once and sometimes in weirdly high-pitched tones to attract customers. X, formerly called Twitter, is something like that.X is one of the biggest platforms for news dissemination. So, it's natural that people flock to the platform daily to get their share of information. People post approximately 360,000 posts on X every minute. That’s a lot of traffic coming onto the website each minute, leaving room for misinformation among all the noise created on the platform. See Also Related Musk to fight army of X bots with subscription fee for users Musk's dream to turn X into a bank hits a roadblock And now, a top official of the European Commission (EC), which drafts policies and laws for the EU’s 27 countries, has said that out of all the major platforms, Elon Musk’s X has the largest number of disinformation posts.Věra Jourová, Vice President of EC for Values and Transparency, is responsible for implementing the Code of Practice on Disinformation. The Code is a first-of-its-kind tool through which relevant players like tech companies, advertisers, and major online platforms agreed 2018 on self-regulatory standards to fight disinformation. The signatories to the Code include Microsoft, Meta, Google, Twitch, TikTok, Adobe, and Reporters Without Borders, among 37 others.X was also a signatory to the Code but withdrew in May 2023. However, the firm will have to abide by the EU's Digital Services Act, which stipulates safer online environments for users of online platforms.EU to Musk: We will be watching youJourová warned, “Mr Musk knows that he is not off the hook by leaving the Code of practice as Twitter has been designated the very large online platform. Of course there are obligations given by the hard law. So my message for Twitter is that you have to comply with the hard law, and we will be watching what you are doing.”Each signatory has sent a report to the EC detailing how these online platforms have been fighting disinformation in the last six months. With upcoming elections in Poland, Slovakia and the European Parliament election next year, the Commission is worried about Russian interference to spread misinformation online and sway voters.It should be noted that the Code was formulated after the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal and the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US elections. “Disinformation is not new, nor does it happen only on online platforms. But with increasing digitalisation, malicious actors have gained new ways to try to undermine our democracies… One of my main messages to the signatories is to be aware of the context. Russian war against Ukraine, and the upcoming EU elections next year, are particularly relevant, because the risk of disinformation is particularly serious,” added Jourová.X’s history with disinformationWhen X, back then, Twitter was laying off people in November 2022, pushing out teams responsible for keeping misinformation off the platform. A research published in early 2023 reported a spike in antisemitic posts on X after Musk took over the company on October 27, 2022.In December 2022, Twitter rolled out a new feature called Community Notes, which follows a crowd-sourced approach to fact-check a piece of information and tackle misinformation. It lets a contributor leave notes on any post that may look suspicious, and if enough contributors from different points of view rate that note as helpful, the note will be publicly shown on the post.However, questions have been raised over whether crowdsourcing is an optimum measure to handle misinformation, given that people post over 6,000 posts on X every second. In other cases, X says they “limit amplification of misleading content or remove it from X if offline consequences could be immediate and severe.” HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Giorgio Rosa, the engineer who built his own islandAntarctic sea ice reaches all-time low annual maximumArtemis II: NASA’s SLS rocket receives boosters and coreRechargeable batteries made from wasteLife by 2100: Space settlements, education, and the future of warfareMoon's far side radio observatory gears up for 2025 launchDoes hydrogen have a future as a clean energy source?How much water is there on the Moon? Maybe not enoughCould a gene switch off anxiety?Microsoft wants small modular nuclear reactors to power AI Job Board