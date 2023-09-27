X has the most number of disinformation posts, says EU

There is a market called Sarojini Nagar in Delhi, India, where street vendors shout out the prices of the clothes they sell and call out people passing by to take a look inside their shops. There are over 500 such vendors in the market. They all shout at the top of their voices at once and sometimes in weirdly high-pitched tones to attract customers. X, formerly called Twitter, is something like that.

X is one of the biggest platforms for news dissemination. So, it's natural that people flock to the platform daily to get their share of information. People post approximately 360,000 posts on X every minute. That’s a lot of traffic coming onto the website each minute, leaving room for misinformation among all the noise created on the platform.