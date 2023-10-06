X removes headlines from posts to decrease attention to news

Whenever a user posted an article on X, its preview would be published along with a thumbnail image, headline, and the domain name. But now, the headline will no longer be displayed as part of the preview.

This change came from the owner of the website, Elon Musk, directly.

This is coming from me directly. Will greatly improve the esthetics. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 22, 2023

The domain name will now appear on the left-hand corner of the thumbnail. Here’s a screenshot to show how the preview looks:

How a post on X looks now. X

Musk is of the view that this will improve the aesthetics of the website. He tweeted that by removing links, the attention of the user is also diverted from the links. If they don’t click on links, that means they stay on X for a longer period of time. Musk, a proponent of citizen journalism, wants people to post long-form content on the platform itself.