X removes headlines from posts to decrease attention to news

"This is coming from me directly," says Elon Musk.
Sejal Sharma
| Oct 06, 2023 01:03 PM EST
Created: Oct 06, 2023 01:03 PM EST
Representational image

Whenever a user posted an article on X, its preview would be published along with a thumbnail image, headline, and the domain name. But now, the headline will no longer be displayed as part of the preview.

This change came from the owner of the website, Elon Musk, directly.

The domain name will now appear on the left-hand corner of the thumbnail. Here’s a screenshot to show how the preview looks:

Musk is of the view that this will improve the aesthetics of the website. He tweeted that by removing links, the attention of the user is also diverted from the links. If they don’t click on links, that means they stay on X for a longer period of time. Musk, a proponent of citizen journalism, wants people to post long-form content on the platform itself.

Interesting Engineering had previously reported that X was notoriously delaying the redirection traffic to its competitor websites like ‘threads.net’ and to news websites like The New York Times, which Musk isn’t fond of particularly.

With this latest overhaul to the website, part of the rebranding effort from Twitter to X, news organizations will have a harder time getting traffic onto their posts. The news posts now just look like any other post with an image added. It would be hard, at a glance, to differentiate between a regular pictorial post and a news post.

Rebranding and bringing in advertisers

There have been a myriad of changes to X ever since Musk took over. New updates to the app's interface include renaming “Tweets” to "Posts," “Retweets” to "Reposts" and changing the app's tagline from "Let's talk" to "Blaze your glory!" on the Apple app store.

The not-so-pleasant changes were that the company lost most of its advertisers, and the valuation of the company went down after Musk took over in October 2022.

To fix the wrongs, Musk hired the right person for the job in June - Linda Yaccarino - a former advertising wizard at NBC. Speaking at the Vox Media's Code Conference last month, Yaccarino said that X will become profitable in 2024.

“From an operating cash flow perspective, we are just about break-even,” said the CEO.

