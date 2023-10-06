X removes headlines from posts to decrease attention to news"This is coming from me directly," says Elon Musk.Sejal Sharma| Oct 06, 2023 01:03 PM ESTCreated: Oct 06, 2023 01:03 PM ESTcultureRepresentational imageClaudia Nass/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Whenever a user posted an article on X, its preview would be published along with a thumbnail image, headline, and the domain name. But now, the headline will no longer be displayed as part of the preview.This change came from the owner of the website, Elon Musk, directly.This is coming from me directly. Will greatly improve the esthetics.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 22, 2023The domain name will now appear on the left-hand corner of the thumbnail. Here’s a screenshot to show how the preview looks:How a post on X looks now.X Musk is of the view that this will improve the aesthetics of the website. He tweeted that by removing links, the attention of the user is also diverted from the links. If they don’t click on links, that means they stay on X for a longer period of time. Musk, a proponent of citizen journalism, wants people to post long-form content on the platform itself. See Also Related Elon Musk's X throttles traffic to websites he doesn't like X rising from the ashes? CEO envisions profits in 2024 Interesting. Our algorithm tries to optimize time spent on X, so links don’t get as much attention, because there is less time spent if people click away. Best thing is to post content in long form on this platform.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2023Interesting Engineering had previously reported that X was notoriously delaying the redirection traffic to its competitor websites like ‘threads.net’ and to news websites like The New York Times, which Musk isn’t fond of particularly.With this latest overhaul to the website, part of the rebranding effort from Twitter to X, news organizations will have a harder time getting traffic onto their posts. The news posts now just look like any other post with an image added. It would be hard, at a glance, to differentiate between a regular pictorial post and a news post.hmm just thinking about my own usage of the app — i feel like i click on articles if the headline looks like something i'd want to read? i also definitely write my tweets as if people will also be able to read the headline of my story— Erin Woo (@erinkwoo) October 4, 2023They removed anything resembling a link so it just looks like I’m posting random photos now. It wouldn’t even have the headline if I didn’t write it outWas def looking for already shitty twitter clickthroughs to get even worse so A+ change there pic.twitter.com/G3dNj2nMPf— Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) October 4, 2023Rebranding and bringing in advertisersThere have been a myriad of changes to X ever since Musk took over. New updates to the app's interface include renaming “Tweets” to "Posts," “Retweets” to "Reposts" and changing the app's tagline from "Let's talk" to "Blaze your glory!" on the Apple app store.The not-so-pleasant changes were that the company lost most of its advertisers, and the valuation of the company went down after Musk took over in October 2022.To fix the wrongs, Musk hired the right person for the job in June - Linda Yaccarino - a former advertising wizard at NBC. Speaking at the Vox Media's Code Conference last month, Yaccarino said that X will become profitable in 2024.“From an operating cash flow perspective, we are just about break-even,” said the CEO. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You What is pre-war steel, and why are people stealing it?Joby Aviation just started testing its eVTol with a pilotFrom scraps to solutions: Charting progress in metals recyclingImproved ICEs or all-in on EVs: which is better for the future?Study show defects passing thorough diamond faster than soundUCSD engineers' new device stores energy and supports loadA "lost world" from a billion years ago discoveredThis AI tongue can tell if a flavor is sweet or saltyIs medical research entering a new era of fertility treatments?Japan kick-starts research to build next-gen reusable rocket Job Board