X’s new ads: hard to spot, impossible to block

X's new ads: hard to spot, impossible to blockX, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has launched a new ad format that users can't block or report.Rizwan Choudhury| Oct 07, 2023 10:43 AM ESTCreated: Oct 07, 2023 10:43 AM ESTX, the social media giant that Elon Musk bought and renamed from Twitter, has introduced new ads that are hard to spot and impossible to block.Subtle ads?The new ads, which Mashable first noticed, look like regular posts on X, but they have no username, timestamp, or option to like, retweet, or report them. They only show an avatar, a text, and a photo in the user's "For you" feed.What even is this @X? On my Following feed, we now just have random posts with no username, not a specified ad, no mechanism to report or engage with…This platform has been broken for a while but it feels utterly in shambles these days. pic.twitter.com/doeUjvXq3x— Andrew Markowiak (@aMarkzzz) October 2, 2023This is one of the latest moves by X to boost its revenue, which has plummeted by 42% since Musk took over the company last year. Many of its top advertisers have slashed their spending on X by 90% or more in the past 12 weeks compared to the same period before the acquisition.dude what the fuck is this I can't click on it there's no account name there's no username I'm screaming what the hell it's not even an ad pic.twitter.com/l9yXPtwlqC— eve ette 🐍🗡️ (@lynxnoirs) September 30, 2023X is also experimenting with three different subscription plans — Basic, Standard, and Plus — that would charge users a monthly fee based on how many ads they see on the platform. The current premium plan costs $7.99 a month and would be split into these three tiers.Returning advertisers?X's CEO Linda Yaccarino told bankers on Thursday that the company is seeing some recovery in its advertising, data licensing, and subscription businesses. She said that revenue is growing in the high single digits quarter-over-quarter and that the company is cash flow positive without counting the debt payments.Yaccarino also said that the company expects to be cash flow positive even with the debt payments by the second half of 2024. The debt, which amounts to $13 billion, was incurred when Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion and changed its name and policies.The subscription plans are meant to attract users who may want to avoid paying the total price for the premium service. Musk has also suggested charging a small fee to all users of X, saying that it would help eliminate bots from the platform.Musk's takeover of Twitter has alienated some advertisers wary of his erratic behavior and relaxed approach to content moderation. Before he rebranded it as X, Twitter made about $5 billion a year from advertising, accounting for almost 90% of its revenue. According to Bloomberg, it has to regain that income while paying about $1.2 billion a year in interest on its debt.Yaccarino said that about 90% of the company's top 100 advertisers have returned to X, up from 75% in June. However, she said that their spending levels are lower than before and that they are more cautious with their budgets.X is not the only social media company exploring ad-free subscription options. Meta, TikTok, and X are all considering offering such services to their users, partly because of the changing privacy regulations in Europe.The Washington Post reported that offering paid subscriptions could help these companies comply with EU data collection rules, which require users to choose to opt out of data tracking for personalization. By providing a paid option, they could keep using their data tracking tools as long as users can opt out.