X’s new ads: hard to spot, impossible to block

X, the social media giant that Elon Musk bought and renamed from Twitter, has introduced new ads that are hard to spot and impossible to block.

Subtle ads?

The new ads, which Mashable first noticed, look like regular posts on X, but they have no username, timestamp, or option to like, retweet, or report them. They only show an avatar, a text, and a photo in the user's "For you" feed.

What even is this @X? On my Following feed, we now just have random posts with no username, not a specified ad, no mechanism to report or engage with…



This platform has been broken for a while but it feels utterly in shambles these days. pic.twitter.com/doeUjvXq3x — Andrew Markowiak (@aMarkzzz) October 2, 2023

This is one of the latest moves by X to boost its revenue, which has plummeted by 42% since Musk took over the company last year. Many of its top advertisers have slashed their spending on X by 90% or more in the past 12 weeks compared to the same period before the acquisition.