The largest video-sharing platform is now entering the artificial intelligence (AI) race alongside tech giant firms–Google, Meta, and Microsoft investing in OpenAI.

YouTube is all set to unveil a range of products and features that aim to allow individuals to push the boundaries of creative expression, according to a statement by the company.

AI content generation via Dream Screen

The firm will add a new feature called Dream Screen to YouTube’s ‘Shorts’ – vertical videos that are 60 seconds or less. Shorts have climbed to 70 billion daily views from over two billion signed-in users on a monthly basis, the media platform revealed.

Now, the platform will commence the testing phase for Dream Screen. This feature was described as: “a new experimental feature that allows you to create AI-generated video or image backgrounds to your Shorts simply by typing an idea into a prompt.”