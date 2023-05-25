YouTuber buys an AI bot dog, enters it into a dog show

As it turns out, you can teach a robot dog new tricks.

On a whim, 26-year-old YouTuber Zac Alsop bought a Unitree Go1, which is a $2,700 quadruped AI companion robot. It’s basically an autonomous robot which looks and acts like a dog. It doesn’t bark, doesn’t poo, doesn’t bite or go on a must-sniff-everything spree. But Alsop didn’t buy the machine so he could have a companion. He already has an adorable dog named Roo.

"I believe this is the future of pet dogs, and I am going to prove it," said Alsop as he talked about his plans to train the AI bot dog, which he started calling ‘Roobot,’ over the next three days to win a dog competition with real canines.