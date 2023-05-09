This YouTuber gives millions of dollars to help people in need. How's he doing it?

Most people in their twenties are either in school, getting an education, or starting a career. Large-scale philanthropy is probably the last thing on their minds, owing mainly to a deficit of funds and means.

But 25-year-old Jimmy Donaldson doesn’t think twice before handing out thousands of dollars in cash to the needy and underprivileged. To say that he’s a big-time YouTuber is putting it mildly. He goes by the name MrBeat and has a massive following with over 151 million YouTube subscribers and over 37 million followers on Instagram. His is the fourth most subscribed channel on YouTube and is recognized as the highest earner on the platform, as per Forbes. In February, Interesting Engineering reported how the YouTuber helped 1,000 people get free cataract surgery.