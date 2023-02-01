YouTuber MrBeast helps cure blindness in 1,000 people — here's how

What is cataract surgery?

Like a camera's lens, the eye's lens is responsible for focusing the light from an object onto the retina, where images are received and then interpreted by the brain. A cataract is a condition where the lens's proteins break down, leading to vision loss.

The condition is usually seen in individuals as they age but can also affect younger people and newborns. According to the American Academy of Opthalmology, cataracts are seen in over 24.4 million people aged above 40 and affect nearly half the Americans by the time they reach the age of 75.

Left untreated, the condition leads to blindness. However, this is entirely preventable since the remedy is a simple 10-minute surgery where the damaged lens is removed and replaced with an artificial one.

Why didn't people get the surgery done?

If the remedy is so straightforward, then the question that really arises is how MrBeast got hold of 1,000 people for this video. Unfortunately, the answer to the question is that they do not have access to it.

Although Mr. Beast does not explain why these people did not get the surgery done in his video, the truth is that the procedure can cost an individual around $7,000 if not on insurance. For those with Medicare, only 80 percent of the costs are covered and do not include specialty lenses that might be needed to compensate for conditions like near or far-sightedness or astigmatism - a common imperfection in how the cornea of the eye is curved.