Popular YouTube creator MrBeast claimed in a tweet that he had been invited to join a trip on the Titan submersible to the Titanic wreckage earlier this month. MrBeast, however, declined the invitation.

It remains uncertain whether MrBeast would have been present aboard the ill-fated submersible, which suffered an implosion causing the tragic deaths of five individuals, or if he would have been on a different one.

OceanGate Expeditions confirmed last week that their Titan submersible carrying CEO Stockton Rush, UK businessmen Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, and French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet had "sadly been lost". The submersible lost contact with the Canadian research ship Polar Prince as it began its descent to the wreck of the Titanic on June 18. Days of search and rescue operations did not yield any signs of human life.