A team of researchers from the University of Liverpool and Aberystwyth University has discovered that humans were building wooden structures half a million years ago, much earlier than previously thought.

Kalambo Falls, Zambia

The findings, published in the journal Nature, are based on excavating well-preserved wood at Kalambo Falls, Zambia. The wood dates back to at least 476,000 years ago, before the emergence of our species, Homo sapiens.

In a press release, the researchers explained that they examined the cut marks on the wood made by stone tools and found that these ancient humans had shaped and joined two large logs to form a structure. The structure could have been the base of a platform or a part of a dwelling.