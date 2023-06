As the likelihood of an MMA match between Meta Platforms CEO, Mark Zuckerberg and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk increases, the two men are aligning their strategies and getting in the zone to prepare for the potential billionaire bout.

Assuming that the hypothetical scenario becomes a reality, who do you think will win this celebrity errr... tech match?

While it might be challenging to predict the outcome of a fight between two of the world's richest men, the internet has already begun its assessments since Musk’s tweets and Zuckerberg’s Instagram story went viral two days ago.

Elon is on a rampage 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4mLIXpneyI — Elon Musk (Parody) (@elonmuskewl) June 22, 2023

Betting odds

After analyzing the attributes of the two CEOs, gambling comparison site Oddschecker gives Zuckerberg an 83 percent chance of winning.