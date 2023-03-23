Zuckerberg announces WhatsApp Desktop with new audio and video features
WhatsApp has introduced a new desktop Windows app that is faster and packed with features similar to the iOS and Windows apps on the phone.
The latest desktop version allows people to place group video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people. This is for people using Windows. The company also announced that it would introduce a Mac desktop version in the near future, which is currently in the beta phase.
“We’ll continue to increase these limits over time so you can always stay connected with friends, family and coworkers”, said Meta.
It has also introduced a WhatsApp beta experience for Android tablets to increase the number of devices supporting the app. As it continues to introduce new multi-device capabilities, WhatsApp can now connect devices faster and sync better. New features also include link previews and stickers.
WhatsApp rolled out new features just a day earlier, especially for group admins. To make groups more manageable and easier to navigate for everyone, now admins, via a simple tool, can decide who can join a group. The other feature allows people to see whom they have common groups with by simply looking up their names on the app. The company will launch the same in the next couple of weeks.
Doubling down on its commitment to user privacy, Meta’s statement further said, “WhatsApp is the largest platform to provide a fully end-to-end encrypted messaging experience that allows cross-platform communication between mobile phones, computers, tablets, and more. This means that your messages, media, and calls are always end-to-end encrypted across all your devices.”
As per its own estimate, WhatsApp has over 2 billion users as of 2021 and is the world's most-used mobile messaging app. Although many concerns have been raised in the past couple of years about the messaging app’s claim of being end-to-end encrypted, the company continues to amass millions of users yearly. In the past, many users fearing for their privacy have shifted to other messaging apps like Signal and Telegram.
