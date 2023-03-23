Zuckerberg announces WhatsApp Desktop with new audio and video features

“We’ll continue to increase these limits over time so you can always stay connected with friends, family and coworkers”, said Meta.

It has also introduced a WhatsApp beta experience for Android tablets to increase the number of devices supporting the app. As it continues to introduce new multi-device capabilities, WhatsApp can now connect devices faster and sync better. New features also include link previews and stickers.

WhatsApp rolled out new features just a day earlier, especially for group admins. To make groups more manageable and easier to navigate for everyone, now admins, via a simple tool, can decide who can join a group. The other feature allows people to see whom they have common groups with by simply looking up their names on the app. The company will launch the same in the next couple of weeks.

Doubling down on its commitment to user privacy, Meta’s statement further said, “WhatsApp is the largest platform to provide a fully end-to-end encrypted messaging experience that allows cross-platform communication between mobile phones, computers, tablets, and more. This means that your messages, media, and calls are always end-to-end encrypted across all your devices.”