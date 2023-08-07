Zuckerberg ready for cage fight but Musk isn't committing

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said he is ready for the cage fight, but Musk isn't confirming a date for the event. Zuckerberg was responding to Musk's post on training for the big showdown on X, formerly known as Twitter. But Zuckerberg's reply came on his platform, Threads.

The Musk-Zuckerberg bout has been in the works for over a month, with the two tech CEOs trading barbs on social media. Musk, who has previously ridiculed Zuckerberg for his understanding of artificial intelligence (AI), took him on once again for sharing posts about this mixed martial arts training.