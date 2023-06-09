'No magical solutions': Mark Zuckerberg unimpressed with Apple's Vision Pro

Two days after Apple’s launch of its AR/VR headset Vision Pro, competitor and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that it “costs seven times more” and “requires so much energy.”

Of course, he was comparing Apple’s headset to Quest 3, which Meta launched on June 2. Some say Meta’s launch timing was strategic given that Apple WWDC was going to take place four days later.

Zuckerberg, speaking to his employees on June 8, said he was curious as to what the Tim Cook-led company has come up with. But he seemed unfazed, as per The Verge.

He told a group of Meta employees that “there’s no kind of magical solutions that they (Apple) have to any of the constraints on laws and physics that our teams haven’t already explored and thought of.”