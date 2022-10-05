Zuckerberg's dad offered opening up a McDonald's franchise before college

“My dad, funny enough, right before each of us went to college, offered us the options of going to college or investing in a franchise and running it,” Randi said.

However, as we all know, Zuckerberg chose Harvard, then decided not to continue completing his computer science degree and dropped out in 2005.

Fast forward to 2022, he’s executing one of the biggest online platforms, Facebook, with a net worth of $430 billion.

“I think they were like ‘Okay, you probably should have taken the McDonald’s franchise money if you wanted a business. But, okay, this might be a second good choice,’” Randi added.

It would have become a family firm if they all agreed to open up a McDonald's franchise; instead, Randi left her job to join Facebook after things started getting better for her brother.

“I think we’re very young and idealistic at that time that we’re creating these … I remember thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, we have given a voice to everyone,’ and just waking up and feeling so excited about that,” said Randi on Facebook’s early livestream struggles. “It really wasn’t until years later, with a lot that I see going on in the world, that I woke up and was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’ve given a voice to everyone.’”