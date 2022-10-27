Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse dream is costing billions — and Meta plans to spend more next year

Facebook's famous rebrand to Meta has now seen a year. However, apart from the Quest Pro Virtual Reality (VR) headset, the company has little to brag about its achievements. The glimpses from the metaverse show that the promised virtual world appears mediocre at best.

What is making it the talk of the town is the fact that Meta is spending billions every quarter and has raked up losses close to $20 billion since the rebrand. This is especially worrying for the company's investors, who expect the economy to take a downturn soon and are wondering when the madness at Meta will stop.

Meta's losses on metaverse to pile up

If Meta's climbing losses in the segment had many investors worried about Zuckerberg's line of thought, then his comments in the earnings call will surely cause pain as the CEO expects the losses to pile up even further next year.

Zuckerberg sees Reality Labs spending more money in 2023 without much of a financial return. However, the CEO looks at his metaverse bet as the long game that could end up rewarding everybody who is patient.

As Interesting Engineering has previously reported, many doubted Zuckerberg's strategy when he bought Instagram for a billion dollars. However, the service has become one of the biggest sources of revenue for Meta and has grown 100-fold in valuation so far.

Zuckerberg is hopeful that he can repeat history once again with his metaverse, which according to him, is fundamentally "important to the future" and "would be a mistake not to focus on," Markets Insider reported him saying during the earnings call.