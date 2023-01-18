The fungus in "The Last of Us" isn't fictional. Could it infect humans?

Apocalyptic or post-apocalyptic fiction is not everybody's cup of tea. Some watch it for creative ways that writers think the world could change if the human population collapsed and resources weren't constrained anymore. Most watch it for the story of the unsung hero who goes against everything to achieve a mission he has taken upon himself. Some, like us, poke into the reality of the premise and if it could come to pass.

Zombie Fungus

When 28 Days Later was released, little did anyone imagine that there could be a time in our lifetimes when the streets would be empty, thanks to one virus. Perhaps, the story of a virus was too close to reality for the producers of the show, who then relied on zombie fungus instead.

There is no massive creative leap when one speaks about a fungus capable of infecting an organism and controlling its behavior. Ophiocordyceps is the name given to the genus of fungi capable of such capabilities and has been known for nearly a century now. British mycologist Tom Petch described them way back in 1931, and science today has on record at least 140 species of these fungi that infect insects. It has also served as an inspiration for zombie movies and games before, one being The Last of Us.