Elon Musk's Cybertruck Is Getting an Upgrade for the End of the World

In what will sound like a welcome relief to Tesla enthusiasts, CEO Elon Musk has provided a timeframe for an update on the Cybertruck and promised "insane technology" on the pickup. In the past, Tesla has pushed the Cybertruck production further on multiple occasions with current estimates pegged for 2022 rollout.

Unveiled in 2019, Cybertruck is Tesla's radical-looking car for the electric vehicle (EV) market. With looks quite unlike Tesla's other sedan-styled offerings, the Cybertruck has piqued user interest that has refused to die down. A crowd-sourced list of bookings estimates that 1.2 million orders have been placed for the car, which is quite impressive for a car that is yet to go into production. Apart from details of the number of motors that will power the car, little has been revealed so far.

When Elon Musk was busy discussing the benefits of yoke over the wheel while driving, a Twitter user inquired if the Cybertruck would have a yoke, to which Musk replied,

Cybertruck is intentionally an insane technology bandwagon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021

Musk further said that "Cybertruck will reach far into a post-apocalyptic future & bring that technology to now." However, with details missing in these statements, another user probed Musk for a "legit" update on the Cybertruck, since it had already been two years since the car's unveiling.

Musk was quick towards the "supply chain nightmare" that he has often spoken about while adding that it wasn't yet over while also providing some hope for Cybertruck enthusiasts.

Oh man, this year has been such a supply chain nightmare & it’s not over!



I will provide an updated product roadmap on next earnings call. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021

Since Tesla has already completed its Q3 earnings call for this year, the next call is due in January of next year. Although that might not be very far off, the question that arises next is whether this confirms Musk's participation in the next earnings call.

Earlier in July Musk had told investors that he would not attend all earnings calls and was absent at the one held in October. Since an update on the Cybertruck is a major event in the company's history, Musk is likely to make a return and answer the "boring, bonehead" questions.