15 surprising gifts for men who have everything

15 surprising gifts for men who have everythingGifts that defy expectations!Atharva Gosavi| May 25, 2023 07:04 AM ESTCreated: May 25, 2023 07:04 AM ESTDealsSurprising gifts for men who possess everything1 2 Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Buying things for a person who seemingly has everything is a downright uphill battle. After all, how do you impress someone who seems to have enjoyed every gadget or item he’d have wanted to? Whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, or you want to show appreciation, here are some of the best gifts for people you thought couldn’t be gifted anything more. 1. Screen MagnifierScreen MagnifierLet's accept it - at a point you'll be bored about watching content on the small screen of your mobile even though you'd prefer it over a larger device just because it's lightweight and portable. The 12-inch screen magnifier lets you elevate that small screen experience without having to handle bulky items like a laptop or a TV. This would surely be a gift any man would love.$16.95 at AmazonNo man would say no to watching many videos, and if he’s a big fan of the small screen, this screen magnifier is more than enough to enhance the viewing experience. 2. Host FREEZE Beer GlassesHost FREEZE Beer GlassesSay no to warm beer with these glasses. They're available in six different colors and also come with a comfort grip silicone band that ensures you have a firm grip while drinking. After all, you need a dependable set of glasses when you're raising glasses to all the good times in your life, don't you?$25.35 at AmazonWhen raising a toast to the good memories, you better have a set of reliable glasses that ensure your beer never turns warm.3. TESLYAR Wood Phone Docking StationTESLYAR Wood Phone Docking StationEven though a man has everything, no one would say no to a nice docking station that can hold all your accessories in one place. This wooden phone docking station also gives you a premium look and boasts great artisan work, so rest assured the recipient is going to fall in love with this item.$42.80 at AmazonThis wooden phone docking station can keep all accessories organized in place and helps you avoid all the clutter. If you're looking for a practical gift, there's hardly a better choice than this one.4. ThisWorx Car Vacuum CleanerThisWorx Car Vacuum CleanerThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner can help your friend keep his car spanking clean, and he couldn't be more thankful to you for that. It has a strong suction and comes with a 12ft cord that allows you to clean the back seat without a snag.$34.52 at AmazonYou'll hardly meet a man who isn't in love with his car. Here's the perfect accessory to help him care for his beloved vehicle. 5. VNOX braceletVNOX braceletEngraved with a cute message, the VNOX bracelet is a fine way of thanking your dad for being a support system throughout your life. Every now and then, it's a good thing to pamper your old man with such gifts, isn't it?$19.99 at AmazonThe VNOX bracelet is all about making your dad feel unique for the person he is. 6. MoonBeam Sleep AidMoon Beam Sleep AidThe Moon Beam Sleep Aid creates a hypnotic effect that helps you reduce your anxious thoughts and fall asleep faster. Keep it by your bedside and just touch it once when you're ready to relax and watch the device work it's magic on you.$60.00 at AmazonSound sleep ensures good productivity the following day, and this device will help you fall asleep in no time.7. Tabletop Fire PitTabletop Fire PitThe Tabletop Fire Pit creates smokeless, crackling fire that's a pleasant sight to watch. In winters, this is a great device to have if you wish to enjoy warmth for a good 40 to 50 minutes at your table.$50.00 at OverstockThe Tabletop FirePit can add all the warmth you need to your patio, kitchen, or living room. 8. TheragunTheragunIf you've had aching shoulders and back pain, you can rely on Theragun to deliver all the relief you need. It's a compact and powerful massage device that'll go anywhere with you. You can enjoy 15 minutes of battery life post a single charging session.$179.00 at TherabodyThis pocket-sized friend of yours will ensure you enjoy the relief and relaxation post a tiresome work day. 9. Oculus Rift VR Gaming HeadsetOculus Rift VR Gaming HeadsetThe Oculus Rift VR Gaming Headset will take your gaming experience to the next level. It lets you play hundreds of games that are available on the Oculus store, with more of those being released at regular intervals.$250.00 at AmazonVR is the future of technology; the faster you embrace it, the better entertainment you can enjoy!10. Coravin Wine DecanterCoravin Wine DecanterThe Coravin Wine Decanter is the perfect device to elevate your wine pouring experience. It comes with multiple capsules that will allow you to pour upto 150ml of wine. Simple insert this wine system on the bottleneck, push it firmly and it's ready to use.$249.95 at AmazonIf your friend's a hardcore wine enthusiast, you'll hardly find a more sleek and premium gift than this one without having to break the bank to do it.11. Sony LSPX Glass Bluetooth SpeakerSony LSPX Glass Bluetooth SpeakerSoothing music isn't all just about good sound. It's about a great ambiance as well. And, the Sony LSPX Glass Bluetooth Speaker just knows how to create that while you're crooning to the tunes of your favorite songs.$348.00 at WalmartGift guides always remain incomplete without a speaker, and so to avoid that, here's a unique piece that any man would love to have in his bedroom.12. Freezable Whiskey GlassesFreezable Whiskey GlassesThe Freezable Whiskey Glasses come with a silicone sleeve that protects their hands from the cold. You need no ice to keep your whiskey cool for hours, and that's precisely why it's a useful gift for your male friends.$28.40 at AmazonBe it white wine, whisky, or cocktails, these glasses know how to keep your drinks cold without dilution.13. TRAVANDO Men's Slim WalletTRAVANDO Men's WalletThe TRAVANDO Men's wallet is everything a man would ask for - sleek, stylish, and functional. It comes with 11 card pockets; a feature ideal for carrying bills, business cards, and credit cards. Furthermore, it has a slim and compact design, so you can easily carry it within your pocket.$29.95 at AmazonA wallet is one of the best gifts to consider for any man simply because it’s one of the most functional items you can offer as gifts. It’s also a great accessory that complements the fashion and style of the person you’re gifting it to. 14. Ray-Ban RB2180 Round Sunglasses Ray-Ban RB2180 Round SunglassesThe Ray-Ban RB2180 Round Sunglasses are made of nylon and sport a plastic frame, providing 100% UV protection. Furthermore, this model is available in multiple colors, so you've got ample amount of options to select from. These sunglasses also come in different lens widths so you can choose one that fits your preference.$151.00 at AmazonIt’s no secret that any male with sleek sunglasses can attract people around him without much effort. Give your male friend or dad these sunglasses, and they surely won’t be able to thank you more! As far as this model, you’ve got a bunch of colors to choose from, so there’s no shortage of options if you’ve decided on getting this as a gift. 15. Egnaro Silicone RingEgnaro Silicone RingA ring is a fine piece of souvenir that when gifted will have the person remembering you whenever he looks at it. As far as it comes to the Egnaro Silicone ring, it's a pretty affordable yet memorable gift choice for your loved ones.$11.99 at AmazonThese rings are made of premium-grade silicone and have an internal diamond design that ensures no moisture tapping. Also, there are many sizes, so there’s hardly a chance you won’t find the perfect size for your loved ones. HomeDealsThis is a promotional article about one of Interesting Engineering's partners. By shopping with us, you not only get the materials you need, but you’re also supporting our website.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Smart automation and AI, enhancing battery manufacturing in the USScientists discover a 100-year-old math error, changing how humans see colorThis company launches the ashes of your loved ones into spaceHard drive storage will soon become part of computing history, says expertRimac's electric hypercar Nevera breaks 23 records, does 0-62 mph in 1.81 secondsGroundbreaking study reveals strong and changeable magnetic field surrounding repeating fast radio burstNew study suggests that lab-grown meat produces up to 25 times more CO2iPhone killer? New AI-wearable Humane hopes to make smartphones obsoleteForget electric planes: U.S. aviation can be decarbonized using grassAlien planets: A first-of-its-kind observatory will boost the search for exoplanets Job Board