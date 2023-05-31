21 epic gifts for gamers to level up their collection

21 epic gifts for gamers to level up their collectionUnlock the perfect present!Atharva Gosavi| May 31, 2023 09:53 AM ESTCreated: May 31, 2023 09:53 AM ESTDealsBest gifts for gamers1 2 Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Selecting a gift is no mean feat, especially when you know the recipient is interested in something you don't know a thing about! illiteIlliteracyracy about one's passion can result into a big conundrum when selecting the perfect gift that they will love. Now, if you've got a person in your social circles who lives and breathes gaming, there're a bunch of gifts for gamers you can choose from and enthrall them.Honestly, there are a plethora of gift ideas when it comes to selecting the perfect gift for a hardcore gaming enthusiast. Just read a few pointers about these products, and you'll know which item can leave your friend or family member excited to the core if they love gaming. That being said, let's look at some of the best gaming gift ideas for those who can't live without gaming!1. Thermos FuntainerThermos FuntainerThe Thermos Funtainer is a cool water bottle with Pokemon images all over it- the perfect symbolism for someone who loves both cartoons and gaming. It comes with a double-wall stainless steel construction that'll ensure protection from accidental drops and falls. It can hold 12 ounces of liquid and also has a sturdy handle for carrying it.$14.88 at AmazonIf he's busy going to wars in the Age of Empires or in the boots of Princess Zelda trying to save the magical land of Hyrule from the demon king Ganon, he'll need timely refreshments during those dangerous battles. The Thermos Funtainer is just the perfect gift for gamers that'll allow them to enjoy cold water or juice; it can keep any liquid cool for around 12 hours.2. Elgato Key LightElgato Key LightThe Elgato Key Light is a great gift for gamers who love streaming their gameplay for their loyal followers on the internet. It'll illuminate their camera feed so the viewers can see each and every detailed expression on their face when they're gaming. The 2800 lumens power allows you to illuminate the entire workspace and also change the color temperature according to your requirements.$149.99 at AmazonThe Elgato Key Light will be a boon for a hardcore gaming enthusiast who's built a loyal following on YouTube or Twitch by streaming their gameplay. Apart from illuminating the entire workspace with the perfect amount of light, it also creates a soothing ambiance that'll want them to play more. 3. Gooseneck Table Holder StandGooseneck Tablet Holder StandClip it to the bed, a desk, your car seat, or any other thing, the Gooseneck Tablet Holder Stand will ensure you have the best experience playing games in any comfortable seating position you love. However, make sure you don't use it for holding heavy devices, since it may not be able to withstand too much weight.$21.99 at AmazonThe Gooseneck Table Holder Stand affords you the luxury of playing, regardless of your position, severe irrespective of whichever position you sit in. Even if you'd like to lie flat on the back and play your favorite Nintendo Switch or any iPad game, this device has your back. 4. HyperX Wrist RestHyperX Wrist RestThe soft and cool-gel memory-foam wrist rest is a must for every hardcore gamer who is glued to the screen for hours. It allows them to rest their wrists and avoid fatigue that might cause them to take occasional and unwanted breaks from gaming. Also, the black color will gel pretty well with their keyboard and the entire gaming setup.$14.84 at AmazonWrist fatigue is a serious issue for gamers and can hamper intense gaming sessions. To ensure sore wrists don't ruin their streak, the HyperX Wrist Rest is the perfect accessory to gift them. 5. RESPAWN 200 Racing Style Gaming ChairRESPAWN 200 Racing Style Gaming ChairThe RESPAWN 200 Racing Style Gaming Chair just oozes luxury and comfort with its ergonomic design and a reinforced mesh backing that allows airflow to regulate the body temperature. The 4D adjustability of the chair enables you to find the perfect seating position by adjusting the height of the chair height and arm rests.$289.99 at AmazonWithout a comfortable seating position, gaming for hours is almost impossible. Back and shoulder pain may become your long-term enemies if posture isn't well taken care of. The RESPAWN 200 Racing Style Gaming Chair will ensure the recipient can game on for long hours without the detrimental physical pain ruining their experience. 6. DNDND Ancient Copper Metal D100 DiceDNDND Ancient Copper Metal D100 DiceAvailable in a plethora of colors, the D100 dice is heavier than the standard dice, but it also has an impressive appearance. Made of zinc alloy, the numbers are clearlty visible on it and the dice is also very durable.$39.99 at AmazonIf you think gamers are the only ones glued to their PC screens, you couldn't be more wrong. For someone who loves tabletop games like Dungeons & Dragons or Catan, this D100 dice is a thoughtful gift. 7. Bose Frames TenorBose Frames TenorThe Bose Frames Tenor sunglasses do much more than just reducing the glare and enhancing visibility; they can help you stream music, listen to podcasts, or even receive calls without having to engage your ears to a separate device.$249.00 at AmazonThe Bose Frames sunglasses are a useful addition to any gamer's kit if they are a part of a clan or group. These glasses can be used to have calls with fellow players simultaneously while gaming; you'd not need to have devices like headphones over your ears while speaking if you've got a pair of the Bose Frames Tenor. 8. Elgato Stream DeckElgato Stream Deck ClassicThe Elgato Stream Deck Classic comes with a host of buttons that can be customized to perform several tasks like launching media, enabling a transition, opening an app, and more. It allows users to have full control over the activities and is especially a useful gift for streamers.$119.99 at AmazonThe Elgato Stream Deck is probably one of the best gifts for gamers you'll find online, especially if you're gifting someone who's an avid streamer. This device gives users total control over their streams by helping them configure the plethora of buttons on it for various tasks and purposes. 9. Couchmaster CYCON² Fusion Grey - Couch Gaming DeskCouchmaster CYCON² Fusion Grey - Couch Gaming DeskThe Couchmaster CYCON gaming desk comes with a plush design that exudes comfort. It has space pockets for storing essential items and also comes with a Velcro that'll deny your keyboard from sliding down. Overall, it'd be a useful gift for any avid gamer.$199.00 at AmazonThis Couchmaster Gaming lapboard is the definition of 'basking in the lap of luxury. And, we say that because it offers impressive comfort with its intelligent, ergonomic design made of high-quality memory foam. 10. Nintendo Switch Lite - TurquoiseNintendo Switch Lite - TurquoiseOptimized for personal, handheld gameplay, the Nintendo Switch remains one of the best gaming devices throughout the world today. It's a great choice for some light gaming sessions if you're looking to switch PC gaming for a change.$198.95 at AmazonThe Nintendo Switch Lite is still a great and thoughtful gift for handheld gaming enthusiasts. Nintendo is always a fantastic, light gaming option they can turn to for a change when they're bored of PC gaming. 11. Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing WheelLogitech G920 Driving Force Racing WheelFor hardcore racing enthusiasts, the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel gives you probably the closest experience to real-life on-field racing. It comes with realistic force feedback and easy-access game controls along with a responsive pedal unit.$249.99 at AmazonThe Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel delivers an uber experience when playing racing games. It promises immersive gameplay and ensures you'll be glued to your screen, racing down the tracks for quite a long time. 12. Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming MouseLogitech G Pro Wireless Gaming MouseThe Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse would be a thoughtful gift any gamer would love to have. It has an ergonomic design that enables smooth and seamless use. Also, since it's wireless, you'll be moving a step closer to eradicating all the wired clutter in your gaming setup.$94.49 at AmazonIt's impossible to discuss a good gaming setup without a high-quality mouse to ante up your gaming experience. The Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse does quite an excellent job with its ergonomic, ambidextrous design and compact size. 13. Playstation DualSense Charging StationPlaystation DualSense Charging StationThe Playstation DualSense Charging Station can make sure your gaming consoles are well charged in time for your next gaming session. The easy click-in design means you can dock your controllers on it without much hassle, and it also leaves USB ports free so you can use them for other important purposes.$29.96 at AmazonYou just can't imagine the disappointment one would go through if one found out their gaming console wasn't charged for their upcoming gaming session. This charging station will save them all those disappointed groans and a pang of self-disgust for not having them charged in time. 14. SAMSUNG 49" Odyssey Neo G9 G95NA Gaming MonitorSAMSUNG 49" Odyssey Neo G9 G95NA Gaming MonitorThe SAMSUNG 49" Odyssey Neo G9 G95NA Gaming Monitor is nothing short of a visual bliss for gamers. it'll take their gaming experience to the next level with its rapid 240 Hz refresh rate and pixel-perfect performance. You'll definitely be their darling if you gift them this amazing gaming monitor!$1525.99 at AmazonHonestly, they'd be over the moon if they find a ribboned SAMSUNG 49" Odyssey Neo G9 G95NA Gaming Monitor on their desk ready to use! Thanks to its pixel-perfect visuals and next-level performance, they're not getting out of that chair for a very long time!15. Elden RingElden Ring - PlayStation 4A fantasy action RPG-adventure game that'll excite all gamers; the Elden Ring has a storyline co-written by George R. R. Martin - the well-acclaimed writer of the blockbuster Game of Thrones series. And, with him penning down the script, you can be sure there will be oodles of surprises in store when you play the game.$44.95 at AmazonThe Elden Ring is a PS4 game set in a dark world by Hidetaka Miyazaki - the creator of the DARK SOULS video game in collaboration with the famous George R. R. Martin. One thing is for sure; boredom will be miles away when any gamer plays this game!16. Razer Ripsaw HD Game Streaming Capture CardRazer Ripsaw HD Game Streaming Capture CardThe 4K 60 fps pass-through that this capture card provides will ensure the recipient enjoys a seamless, smooth gameplay experience. Also, the mixing capabilities of this card allow hassle-free audio management. Also, it has a pretty easy software setup, so you can get to using it within no time.$117.99 at AmazonThe Razer Ripsaw HD Game Streaming Capture Card can provide uninterrupted gameplay with full HD 1080p performance at 60 FPS. It's a thoughtful gift for any gamer who loves streaming gameplay. 17. Logitech G915 Gaming KeyboardLogitech G915 Gaming KeyboardThe Logitech G915 Gaming Keyboard comes with a tenkeyless design that enables the users to have more room for mouse movement. Furthermore, it can run for 40 hours on a single charge and comes with RGB lighting that can change in sync with content.$169.99 at AmazonA good keyboard is directly proportional to an enjoyable time spent gaming. The Logitech G915 Gaming Keyboard has many impressive features, making it a bargain buy for any gamer who wishes to level up their gaming experience.18. EPOS Audio H6PRO Closed Acoustic Gaming HeadsetEPOS Audio H6PRO Closed Acoustic Gaming HeadsetThe EPOS Audio H6PRO Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset is available in three colors and has a lightweight design that guarantees a comfortable experience during usage. It also comes with a detachable lift-to-mute microphone that has an excellent voice pick-up.$179.99 at AmazonA brilliant sound experience is mandatory if you wish to have an uber gaming experience. The lightweight headband of the EPOS Acoustic Gaming Headset ensures you don't go through any physical pain, while the memory foam earpads will give you all the comfort you need while playing games. 19. Sony Laser Home Theater ProjectorSony Laser Home Theater ProjectorThe Sony projector allows gamers to enjoy 2000 lumens of brightness coupled with a top-notch 4K picture clarity for upto 20,000 uninterrupted hours. This is definitely a high-end device, but rest assured the recipient won't be able to thank you more after experiencing the quality it brings to the overall gameplay.$5498.00 at AmazonSeriously, who'd say no to a magnified experience when playing their all-favorite game? This home theater projector is just the thing you need to take your gaming experience up a notch!20. Meta Quest 2Meta Quest 2The Meta Quest 2 is an all-in-one virtual reality headset that provides lifelike experience of playing games, thanks to a super-fast processor and high-resolution display. You can enjoy a true VR experience with intuitive controls, a built-in battery, and easy setup.$429.99 at AmazonWe're already on course to the age of the metaverse, and if you'd like the recipient to jump on that wagon, there's no better gift for a gamer than the Meta Quest 2. It's like the closest device mankind has come to in experiencing how the future of tech looks like. 21. Razer Base Station V2 Headphone StandRazer Base Station V2 Headphone StandThe Razer Base Station V2 Headphone Stand is a nice little thoughtful gift for any gamer. It can hold their headphones and also light up their ambiance with a suite of combinations of the million colors it has in store. Oh, and they can also charge their devices using one of the two USB charging ports.$69.99 at AmazonWho wouldn't love sprucing up the overall ambiance of their beloved gaming setup. This headphone stand with Chroma RGB color lighting has 16.8 million colors and a host of effects to choose from, so you'll never bored looking at improves the overall look of your setup. Furthermore, you can also dock your headphones over it, so it's a great multifunctional device any gamer would love to possess. 