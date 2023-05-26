7 Best MacBook accessories every Mac user should own

7 Best MacBook accessories every Mac user should ownTake your MacBook to the next level!Atharva Gosavi| May 26, 2023 10:22 AM ESTCreated: May 26, 2023 10:22 AM ESTDealsBest MacBook accessories1 2 Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.If there ever were a crown for the most powerful and beautifully designed machine ever in the history of technology, the MacBook would easily prize it away. Sleek, compact, and robust, the MacBook can be used extensively for almost any activity you'd want it for. While the Mac offers an uber experience when it comes to use, a few MacBook accessories alongside it will notch it up. Innumerable accessories can help you unlock the full potential of your MacBook. That being said, here's a comprehensive list of all the best MacBook accessories to take your game to the next level.1. Bange Business Smart BackpackBANGE Business Smart BackpackThe BANGE Business Smart Backpack has a really premium look and feel to it, which is why it's the best accessory to have for carrying your Mac. There are five colors available, and it's also one of the most affordable options on the market.$65.99 at AmazonIf you've just recently bought a MacBook, ensure you've got a nice backpack that allows you to carry your new Mac wherever you go. And the BANGE Smart Business Backpack has almost everything you'd ask for to take your Mac safely.Made of nylon and waterproof material, this backpack can easily hold a 15.6-inch laptop, so we can assume it can easily adjust to a Mac Pro 14-inch without any problem. Apart from the primary device, you can also store a bunch of other accessories like shoes, magazines, clothes, and more. 2. Satechi USB C Hub Multiport AdapterSatechi USB C Hub Multiport AdapterIf you're looking for a trustworthy device that allows you to connect more external devices to your MacBook, the Satechi Multiport Adapter is the best MacBook accessories to go with. It comes with multiple ports and also two card readers to make sure you can easily connect these devices and use them with your MacBook.$80.00 at AmazonAs good as Apple MacBooks are when it comes to performance, you don't get the luxury of connecting as many external devices as you want, owing to the fewer ports available. To combat that shortage, the Satechi Multiport Adapter is a great device to go for. It comes with three USB 3.0 ports, a USB-C connector for charging, an HDMI input, and an ethernet port. Also, you get a microSD and a full SD card reader as well. 3. Allsop Screen Cleaning KitAllsop Screen Cleaning KitThe Allsop Screen Cleaning Kit comes with a cleaning solution and a premium-quality, anti-static microfiber cloth that can be used to clean the screen surface of your MacBook. Say no to smudges, fingerprints, and dirt marks and enjoy a spanking clean screen!$14.39 at AmazonNo one likes using a MaBook that's botched with fingermarks and has dirt accumulated all over its screen. To ensure you don't have to use it in such a condition, the Allsop Screen Cleaning Kit is a must. It's an ammonia-free solution that can remove grease, smudges, fingerprints, and much more.4. WD 1TB Portable SSDWD 1 TB Portable SSDThe WD 1 TB portable SSD is a fantastic choice to save up on your initial Mac purchase. The fact that you can expand storage space externally gives you the option to invest in getting a higher unified memory. This way, you can get your hands on upgrading the two most important specs - storage space and RAM - while also saving cash in the process. $69.99 at AmazonIf you've had to compromise on an SSD while buying a Mac just because the final price with increased storage space was going through the roof, here's a great option you can consider. It's one of the best MacBook accessories if you wish to expand storage space without spending beyond the limit on your Mac device.This portable SSD comes with 1050 MB/s speed and a write speed of 1000 MB/s. Also, it has 256-bit AES hardware encryption along with a shock and vibration-resistant exterior. If you're looking for an affordable alternative to increase storage space, look no further than this SSD.5. Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Compact Wireless MouseLogitech MX Anywhere 3 Compact Wireless MouseEquipped with speed, precision, and silence, this Logitech mouse can scroll a thousand lines effortlessly. It has a Li-Po 500 mAh battery and it can work on any possible surface. Once fully charged, it can stay in power for about 70 days. That's right. Days - not hours!$65.00 at AmazonCustomizable buttons, ergonomic design, and a smooth scrolling wheel - the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 wireless mouse offers all these features while working on any surface, including glass. If you're hesitant about buying the Magic mouse and touchpad and feel they're too expensive, this mouse is a great alternative to consider.Moreover, this mouse can seamlessly switch between two computers and boasts a battery that can last an impressively long time. Also, several finishes are available, so you can go for one that suits your requirements.6. Woolnut Leather and Wool Sleeve CoverWoolnut Leather and Wool Sleeve CoverThe Woolnut Leather and Wool Sleeve Cover is an important accessory to invest in, especially if you wish to cover the exterior of your MacBook when you're not using it. Made of Scandinavian leather, it boasts premium-quality Swedish design that sets it apart from its counterparts in the market.$81.14 at AmazonIf your Mac's not going to stay in a bag most of the time, you'll need a case cover to protect its exterior. This Woolnut cover is one of the best MacBook accessories for this job. It's made of premium Scandinavian leather and is compatible with various MacBook models. Furthermore, it's also easy to charge the MacBook when it's kept in this sleeve. The minimalist Swedish design gives it a premium look, so it's also a great choice from an aesthetic point of view. 7. Native Union Fold Laptop StandNative Union Fold Laptop StandThe Native Union Fold Laptop Stand is hands down one of the best MacBook accessories to buy if you're looking to maintain a good posture and optimize your viewing angle. This stand has a lightweight and portable design which also allows you to carry it easily anywhere with you.$39.99 at AmazonMacBooks are known for their lightweight design, so you can start working over one while sitting anywhere. However, if you're limiting yourself to the office desk, having this fold laptop stand will allow you to optimize your viewing angle. Doing so will also improve your posture and release the strain on your shoulders. This laptop stand is durable and easily compatible with laptops up to 16 inches. Also, since it's a lightweight accessory, you can easily carry it anywhere. This stand also enhances the airflow to prevent overheating if you're working on your MacBook for a long time.HomeDealsThis is a promotional article about one of Interesting Engineering's partners. 