7 Best portable air conditioners to keep your RV cool and comfy

When traveling in an RV, portable air conditioners are essential on hot summer days. You can enjoy your RV adventures without worrying about the heat with the right air conditioner. However, selecting that perfect device can be an uphill task, especially if you're getting into this task for the very first time. While we're discussing portable air conditioners for RV, you can also consider going for rooftop air conditioners if you prefer them. Returning to the topic, we've got a list of portable RV air conditioners that use advanced technology to drive efficient cooling. Factors to consider when buying a portable RV air conditionerBefore we take a plunge into our pool of options, let's glance at factors you need to consider before loosening your purse strings for the right air conditioner.1. BTU RatingThe British Thermal Unit measures how well your RV AC can cool the interiors. In a nutshell, it's a mark of how powerful your AC unit can be when cooling a room. The more the rating, the better the AC unit.2. ManeuverabilityManeuverability considers a couple of features, like the weight of the AC unit and how easy it is to navigate across an area. The lighter a unit is in weight, the easier it is to move around.3. NoiseThe sound produced by an RV air conditioner may cause unwanted disturbances when traveling in an RV. To ensure that isn't the case, get a portable AC unit that creates the lowest sound in dB possible.4. SEER RatingThe SEER rating allows you to gauge the effectiveness of a particular unit across a season. The higher the ratio, the better and more efficient the AC unit. 5. CostCost is always subjective, given how much you'd be willing to spend on getting an AC unit for your RV. Different units will offer different BTU ratings and efficiency levels and additional features to improve the overall experience. 1. SHINCO Portable Air ConditionerSHINCO Portable Air ConditionerThe SHINCO Portable Air Conditioner is a great choice for medium or small-spaced areas as it can cool such rooms efficiently on the hottest days. With easy operation and almost no time required to install, you can get started with using this AC unit instantaneously. Furthermore, low noise while functioning also makes it an attractive buy.$243.99 at AmazonIf you're considering buying an AC unit for a small or medium-spaced RV, the SHINCO Portable Air conditioner is a great choice. It can cool an area of up to 200 sq. ft with an 8000 BTU cooling capacity. The unit is also extremely easy to operate, thanks to its intuitive controls and digital display. The SHINCO Portable AC unit also produces very low noise, which stays below 55 dB in sleep mode. This means you can enjoy a peaceful night's sleep without noisy distractions. 2. EUHOMY Portable Air ConditionerEUHOMY Portable Air ConditionerThe EUHOMY Portable Air Conditioner is an energy-efficient unit that can cool medium-sized spaces. It also allows users to switch modes easily using remote controls. The self evaporation system also remains an essential feature of this AC unit as it can reduce drainage operation.$595.49 at AmazonFor a larger area, as considered to the previous one, the EUHOMY Portable Air Conditioner is a fine choice, given that it can provide effective cooling up to 450 sq. ft in any space. The self-evaporation system is another essential feature of this unit; it can reduce drainage operations effectively.The EUHOMY Portable Air Conditioner can be controlled via remote; you can easily switch between cooling, drying, and fan mode within the blink of an eye. If you're looking for a value-for-money option for your RV, this is probably the best option. 3. TOSOT Portable Air ConditionerTOSOT Portable Air ConditionerThe TOSOT Portable Air Conditioner is a reliable and effective solution for anyone who needs to cool down their indoor RV space. It comes with a multifunctional design and an easy operation, so you can start enjoying cool, refreshing air within no time.$319.99 at AmazonThe TOSOT Portable Air Conditioner is a versatile and effective solution that can handle any hot and humid summer day. With two different sizes available - 8000 BTU and 10,000 BTU - you can choose the right model for your needs and the size for your space. However, the TOSOT Portable Air Conditioner is much more than a standard AC unit - it can also work as a dehumidifier and fan when necessary. Also, the easy-to-use controls ensure you don't have to fuss with complicated settings to get the results you want. 4. Whynter Portable Air ConditionerWhynter Portable Air ConditionerThe Whynter Portable Air Conditioner is easy to assemble and a durable air conditioner unit to have in your RV. For starters, it has a large cooling capacity and can cool large areas. The remote control operation further makes it a cinch for the users to operate this AC unit.$612.52 at AmazonIf you're searching for a powerful RV air conditioner for long travels, look no further than the Whynter Portable Air Conditioner. The 14,000 BTU capacity clearly shows how this unit can tackle the hottest summer days without inconvenience. It can cool large areas up to 500 sq. ft and has an impressive 7.69 SEER rating. The Whynter Portable Air Conditioner also has a dual-hose feature that helps dehumidify the air up to 71 points daily. This could be called the most powerful AC unit for an RV on this list.5. SereneLife SPLAC Portable Air ConditionerSereneLife SPLAC Portable Air ConditionerThe SereneLife Air Conditioner isn't just a powerful AC unit; it's also incredibly easy to set up and maintain. With its simple and intuitive controls, you can start enjoying cool, refreshing air in almost no time. Overall, it's a reliable cooling solution that definitely won't disappoint you during long travel days in the summer.$319.99 at AmazonThe SereneLife Air Conditioner is a top-of-the-line cooling solution that's perfect for an RV indoor space. Available in six different sizes, this air conditioner has a powerful 8000 BTU cooling capacity that can easily handle even the hottest summer days.One of the standout features of the SereneLife Air Conditioner is its remote control operation, which makes it easy to adjust the temperature from anywhere in the room. When you're not using this AC unit, it can double up as a dehumidifier or a fan at your convenience.6. BLACK + DECKER Remote Control Air ConditionerBLACK + DECKER Remote Control Air ConditionerThe BLACK + DECKER Remote Control Air Conditioner is a reliable and efficient cooling solution that's perfect for small rooms. With its impressive SEER rating and low noise level, you can stay cool and comfortable without breaking the bank or disrupting your peace and quiet.$439.99 at AmazonThe BLACK+ DECKER Remote Control Air Conditioner can easily cool an area up to 250 sq. ft and is available in six different sizes for BTU rating. Also, it boasts an impressive SEER rating of 6.7, meaning it's incredibly energy efficient and can help keep your electricity consumption low.Also, this air conditioner operates at a low 54 dB noise level, ensuring you can stay cool without any noise distractions while traveling in your RV. It is also straightforward to install and operate.7. BougeRV Portable Air ConditionerBougeRV Air ConditionerThe BougeRV Air Conditioner is a reliable and efficient cooling solution that's perfect for small spaces. With its compact size, versatile modes, and low noise level, you can stay cool and comfortable without any hassle.$1099.99 at AmazonThe BougeRV Portable Air Conditioner is a compact, lightweight solution for keeping small spaces cool and comfortable. With a cooling capacity of 2899 BTU, this portable air conditioner is perfect for areas up to 54 sq. ft in size. Despite its small size, the BougeRV Portable Air Conditioner is incredibly efficient, with a SEER rating of 2.6 ensures you can stay cool without worrying about your bill skyrocketing. And, thanks to its quiet 50 dB noise level, you can stay cool and comfortable without any distracting background noise. 