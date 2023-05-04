7 Best portable air conditioners to keep your RV cool and comfy

When traveling in an RV, portable air conditioners are essential on hot summer days. You can enjoy your RV adventures without worrying about the heat with the right air conditioner. However, selecting that perfect device can be an uphill task, especially if you're getting into this task for the very first time.

While we're discussing portable air conditioners for RV, you can also consider going for rooftop air conditioners if you prefer them. Returning to the topic, we've got a list of portable RV air conditioners that use advanced technology to drive efficient cooling.

Factors to consider when buying a portable RV air conditioner

Before we take a plunge into our pool of options, let's glance at factors you need to consider before loosening your purse strings for the right air conditioner.