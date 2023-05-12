7 breathtaking gadgets that'll give your work desk a futuristic look

7 breathtaking gadgets that'll give your work desk a futuristic lookTime to revamp that monotonous workspace.Atharva Gosavi| May 12, 2023 10:33 AM ESTCreated: May 12, 2023 10:33 AM ESTDealsBest work desk gadgets1 2 Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Your work desk is where you spend almost three-fourths of the time in a day. As much as it may be monotonous to work those many hours in a day, you can tackle that boredom in a few ways. The most crucial of them is to improve the aesthetic look of your work desk.A desk with interesting gadgets always gives you an inviting vibe. A futuristic appearance will give you a sense of achievement and make you feel like you want to work again. Oh, and let's not forget that your friends and peers will be impressed with these gadgets on your desk because many of them are conversation-starters.1. Supernova Bluetooth SpeakerSupernova Bluetooth SpeakerThe Supernova Bluetooth Speaker delivers stereo sound and can be connected to two devices. With 9-hour battery life and 20m Bluetooth connection, you can croon your favorite songs as this Bluetooth speaker plays your playlist. Oh, and it can be used as a lamp with three lighting modes as well.$179.95 at GravastarIf you've noticed in recent years, products are designed to be multifunctional, so buyers can save money and stand out amongst their peers. The Supernova Bluetooth Speaker is a classic example of this ongoing trend.This speaker also doubles up as a lamp providing three different immersive lights that can be used both in indoor and outdoor spaces. Oh, and look at that sleek, mecha-inspired construction. It wouldn't be wrong to say that given its modern appearance and aesthetic appeal, Tony Stark would surely invest in buying one.2. Alpha65 Fast ChargerAlpha65 Fast ChargerIf Optimus Prime ever used a charger to charge his devices, the Aplha65 Fast Charger would definitely be his preference, given the Transformers-esque design it boasts. This charger can charge three devices at the same time and is also available in two different colors.$59.95 at GravastarIf you're an engineering enthusiast, it's all but natural to know you love designs that have a mechanical touch. The Alpha65 Fast Charger is a 65W triple-port charger that can charge three devices at the same time. The design has a unique appearance, so be ready to get asked where you got it from when your peers and friends look at this for the first time. The Aplha65 fast charger is compatible with U.S., U.K., and EU plugs. It's also available in two colors, so you can select one per your requirements.3. Ampulla Charging Desk LampAmpulla Charging Desk LampA lamp, a speaker, and a charger. The 3-in-1 design of the Ampulla Desk Lamp makes it a must-have if you're planning to revamp your desk with some innovative devices. Also, it's available in two shapes so you can choose one that suits your requirements.$43.80 at AmazonYet another device follows the multifunctionality trend. The Ampulla Charging Desk Lamp has the structure of a tree, which we found was pretty innovative for a design. The outer covering of a cherry wood shade completes the intended aesthetic. At the base is a 10W fast wireless charger that is compatible with a host of models. It's also available in two different shapes, and if you ask me, it will be a difficult choice because both lamps look equally charming. Apart from being a charger and a lamp, this device also functions as a music speaker, so you can groove over your favorite tunes when working on tedious and repetitive tasks. 4. Futuristic Modern Contemporary LampFuturistic Modern Contemporary LampThe Futuristic Modern Contemporary Lamp will surely get you the attention of your friends and family alike, not to mention the praise you'd achieve for your unique choice. It can light up in 20 different color modes, and an LED controller also allows you to regulate it's brightness. In all, a fantastic addition to the desk if you want to improve your desk decor.$43.80 at AmazonThis modern lamp is more of a night lamp, but if you're looking for ways to spruce up your desk decor to give it a more futuristic look, this device could make a great addition to the mold. First and foremost, it has 20 different color modes, so there's no shortage of how you want to light it up. The straight lines on the plywood material give it a minimalistic appeal, and that's precisely why this futuristic lamp looks so well perched on the side of your desk.5. Barva Adaptive Docking Station Barva Adaptive Docking StationThe Barva Adaptive Docking Station can hold multiple accessories to keep your space organized, even a pistol for that matter. It's made of natural wood and the space it'd free up is the reason why we recommend this docking station for your work desk.$55.95 at AmazonAny revamp of the work desk is never complete without an organizer that can keep it free of wired clutter and hold your accessories. The docking station in question has ample space to hold many accessories such as your Airpods, watch, wallet, keys, and mobile phone in order.The docking station can also charge your mobile phone, but that's not why we're suggesting it. The dark walnut color on a white work desk will give your space a premium appeal you can't ignore. And we know being organized is the first rule to improve work productivity.6. LEKVEY Vertical Wireless MouseLEKVEY Vertical Wireless MouseA sleek and futuristic design is the first crucial reason why we recommend this mouse to be on your desk. Apart from the fact that it's easy to use, this mouse has a rechargeable battery, so say goodbye to the hassle of buying a battery everytime one runs out and your mouse stops working.$24.99 at AmazonThe LEKVEY Vertical Wireless Mouse will be a sizable upgrade if you're using the same traditional mouse design. This'd be a great way to spruce up your work accessories and add a tinge of novelty to make it look more interesting. The mouse is ergonomic, sleek, and has a rechargeable design. It enables smoother movement and reduces the risk of the overall strain. Known as a mouse that's a cinch to use, you just have to plug it into your PC, and it's ready for use. Also, it's compatible with a range of PCs, so check that before loosening the purse strings for this device.7. AGS Laser Projection KeyboardTired of using the standard keyboard? Well, you're in for a real treat with the AGS Laser Projection Keyboard because this device makes your work desk as futuristic as it can get. Usable for PC and mobile, this keyboard comes with rounded keys that appear on any hard surface, so you can easily start typing without needing a physical keyboard.Furthermore, this device also functions as a power bank with a 2500mAh battery cell and can charge your phone through the USB port. Also, you can change the projection brightness up to 4 levels to fit your requirements.HomeDealsThis is a promotional article about one of Interesting Engineering's partners. By shopping with us, you not only get the materials you need, but you’re also supporting our website.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You The battery tech that could get us to net zero – The BlueprintAn AI-based party vows to win Denmark's general election in 2023. Can it succeed?DARPA is making Nikola Tesla's dream of wireless energy a realitySmall portable nuclear reactors could power up to 1,000 households, here's how they workA Norwegian company is turning worn-out tires into oilThe world’s first electrical wooden transistor has finally been inventedSpider-like robotic AI arms can be attached to and controlled by humansSo you think you can fashion your future with wearables?How CGI has taken animals out of the scene in HollywoodUS firm unveils game-changing small nuclear reactor that can power 300,000 homes More Stories innovationBreathing new life into obsolete tech: Dalibor Farny makes Nixie tubes from scratchDeena Theresa| 8/20/2022healthSelf-boosting vaccines: An MIT invention could solve one of healthcare's biggest problemsGrant Currin| 8/5/2022innovationThe engineer who built an airplane in his backyard is flying around Europe with his familyDeena Theresa| 9/2/2022