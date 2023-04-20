7 must-have eco-friendly gadgets to go green this Earth Day
As we celebrate Earth Day, it's essential to reflect on our environmental impact and consider ways to reduce our carbon footprint. One way to do this is by investing in eco-friendly gadgets designed to help us live more sustainably. With the advancements in technology, there are now a variety of gadgets that can help us conserve energy, reduce waste, and positively impact the environment.
Whether you're looking for gadgets to use in your home or on the go, plenty of options are available. From solar-powered chargers to energy-efficient lighting, eco-friendly gadgets help reduce our environmental impact and save us money in the long run. In this article, we'll look at some of the best eco-friendly devices on the market that can help you celebrate Earth Day and positively impact the planet.
1. Google Nest Thermostat
Google Nest Thermostat
The Google Nest is a smart thermostat that provides immense economical and environmental value by helping you monitor your energy consumption. It makes your home smarter and reduces your monthly expenses by saving a considerable amount of your energy bills.
Reducing your energy bill is a smart way to contribute towards an eco-friendly society. And a smart thermostat like Google Nest may be the device you need. Apparently, Google Nest can help you save 30% on your energy bill's heating and cooling portion.
The Google Nest app provides valuable energy usage insights so you can make appropriate adjustments and save more money. Take control of your appliances from the convenience of your mobile phone!
2. Casetify iPhone 14 Green Dinos Case
Casetify iPhone 14 Green Dinos Case
Getting a Casetify case for your iPhone can be considered as the first step towards sustainable living. For starters, you're rejecting plastic and buying an environment-friendly case that's also stylish and plays a crucial role in protecting our mother earth!
Casetify's phone cases are known for their environmentally friendly products, apart from being durable and protective. They've got oodles of trendy options, so you're bound to end up scratching your head in confusion over selecting a phone case design instead of being disappointed over the lack of good options.
Apart from being protective and stylish, the Dinos case is made of compostable materials; you can break it down completely, and rest assured it won't end up in a landfill like other plastic phone cases.
3. SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker
If you're looking for an affordable sparkling water maker that is environmentally friendly, we recommend the SodaStream Terra. It's an excellent option for those who enjoy sparkling water and want to reduce their carbon footprint.
SodaStream's carbonating bottle is a sustainable alternative to thousands of disposable plastic bottles and cans. Additionally, the company prioritizes environmental responsibility by recycling its CO2-carbonating cylinders.
Using a SodaStream carbonating bottle can satisfy your craving for bubbly water without generating waste from single-use plastic bottles. When you exchange a cylinder and send it back to the SodaStream facility, the cylinder undergoes a thorough cleaning, inspection, and refilling process with fresh CO2.
4. Pela Airpods Case
Pela Airpods Case
Just like the Casetify case we saw earlier, this product too is compostable and will break down completely, not ending up in a landfill for years to come. You aren't just protecting your earbuds here, but also the earth in a significant way.
Listen up, Airpods lovers! We've found an eco-friendly case that you need to protect your precious earbuds. This little green case is so cute you'd want to hug it.
Pela is well-known for its Flaxstic material; it feels like a silicone case and is soft, flexible, and durable. Also, you can rest assured about dust, scratches, or drops since this case has your precious Airpods well covered.
5. Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse
Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse
Not only is this mouse a handy little item to have at your WFH setup, but it also helps get rid of waste materials in our oceans and waterways. It's a win-win! Get your hands on this eco-friendly mouse today and join the movement towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.
This Bluetooth-connected beauty is made from 20% recycled plastics from waste in our oceans. Yep, you heard that right. By buying this mouse, you're not only getting a fantastic piece of tech, but you're also contributing to the cleanup of our oceans! And if that's not enough to sway you, the packaging is 100% recyclable too!
Let's talk about the mouse itself. With a battery that lasts up to a year, you won't have to worry about it dying on your mid-workday. Plus, the ergonomic design ensures it fits comfortably in your hand. No more hand cramps or discomfort while you work!
6. House of Marley Portable Outdoor Speaker
House of Marley Portable Outdoor Speaker
A 10-hour battery life, made of cork and able to float, and also an eco-friendly product. It’s hard to find a speaker that can offer so much novelty. Get the House of Marley Portable Outdoor Speaker and jam with a clear conscience!
If you're a music buff, you must check out the eco-friendly and waterproof House of Marley Portable Outdoor Speaker.
This speaker is built from harvested cork, recycled plastics, and recyclable aluminum. So, you can party with a clear conscience, knowing you’re doing your bit for the environment. And let’s be honest, who doesn’t want to impress their friends by showing off a speaker made of cork?
The 10-hour battery is no joke, so don’t worry about the party dying out before you do! This speaker can also float alongside you when you dip in the pool. It even comes with a metal carabiner, so you can attach it to anything you can think of! A towel rack? A kitchen drawer? Your backpack? The possibilities are endless!
7. LARQ Bottle
LARQ Bottle
Introducing the LARQ water bottle, the superhero of hydration! Available in five different colors to match your every mood, this water bottle is here to save the day! Say goodbye to single-use plastic bottles and hello to fresh, clean water in just 60 seconds!
Meet the LARQ water bottle, the ultimate hero of hydration! This water bottle comes in five colors, so you can choose the one that matches your mood. It's time to ditch those single-use plastic bottles and get ready to enjoy fresh, clean water within 60 seconds!
This bottle is made of BPA and plastic-free materials so that you can drink from it without any worries. It's also splash-proof, so you don't have to worry about spills while on the go. The battery life is super long, so that you can drink without interruptions. Get your hands on the LARQ water bottle and stay refreshed all day!