7 Swim-tastic gadgets to make your workouts splashingly good

Swimming is an excellent way to stay fit and healthy, but keeping track of your progress and staying motivated can be challenging. Luckily, technology has come to the rescue with swim-tastic gadgets designed to make your workout more enjoyable and effective.

From smart goggles to heart rate monitors, there are many innovative devices to choose from that can take your swimming game to the next level. In this article, we'll explore seven of the best swimming gadgets on the market so that you can get the most out of your time in the pool.