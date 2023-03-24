7 Swim-tastic gadgets to make your workouts splashingly good
Swimming is an excellent way to stay fit and healthy, but keeping track of your progress and staying motivated can be challenging. Luckily, technology has come to the rescue with swim-tastic gadgets designed to make your workout more enjoyable and effective.
From smart goggles to heart rate monitors, there are many innovative devices to choose from that can take your swimming game to the next level. In this article, we'll explore seven of the best swimming gadgets on the market so that you can get the most out of your time in the pool.
1. Speedo Unisex Swim Training Nose Clip
Speedo Unisex Swim Training Nose Clip
Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned swimmer, the Speedo Unisex Swim Training Nose Clip is a game-changer. It's lightweight, easy to use, and will enhance your swim experience like never before. Add it to your swim gear collection today and see the difference it makes in your training.
The Speedo Unisex Swim Training Nose Clip is a must-have accessory for any swimmer looking to improve their performance in the water. Say goodbye to water-filled sinuses and hello to comfortable, uninterrupted swim sessions. The adjustable design allows for a customized fit that stays securely in place during even the most intense swim workouts.
The Speedo Unisex Swim Training Nose Clip prevents water from entering your nose and helps you control breathing more efficiently by eliminating the need for breath-holding. This means you can focus on your stroke technique and build your endurance without the distraction of water in your nose.
2. FORM Smart Swim Goggles
FORM Smart Swim Goggles
Upgrade your swim game with the FORM Smart Swim Goggles - the ultimate tool for serious swimmers. Not only are these goggles functional, but they're also stylish and comfortable. The sleek design and soft silicone eye seals ensure a comfortable fit for long swim sessions, and the adjustable nose bridge allows for a customized fit.
Looking for a way to take your swim workouts to the next level? Meet the FORM Smart Swim Goggles - the ultimate tool for tracking your swim data and improving your performance in the pool.
With the built-in display, you can easily see your metrics in real-time, including distance, pace, and stroke rate. The goggles use advanced computer vision technology to track your movements and provide accurate data, so you can focus on your technique and make adjustments as needed.
The FORM Smart Swim Goggles are also compatible with popular fitness apps like Strava and Apple Health, so you can easily sync your data and track your progress over time. They offer a 16-hour battery life and a 2-year warranty, so you needn’t worry about your investment.
3. Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch
Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch
Take your fitness game to the next level with the Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch. The sleek design and lightweight construction make it perfect for everyday wear. With its advanced features and easy-to-use interface, you'll be able to track your progress and achieve your fitness goals like never before.
The Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch is one of the best swimming gadgets, the ultimate tool for tracking your swim workouts and staying on top of your fitness goals. With its advanced features and sleek design, this smartwatch is a must-have for any serious swimmer.
The Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch is built with GPS technology and advanced swim metrics, allowing you to track your distance, pace, stroke count, and more. The watch also offers underwater wrist-based heart rate monitoring to stay in your target heart rate zone and optimize your workouts.
4. H2O Audio Sonar IPX8 Bone Conduction Headphones
H2O Audio Sonar IPX8 Bone Conduction Headphones
Designed for comfort, these headphones are lightweight and easy to wear for extended periods of time. The wrap-around design ensures a secure fit that won't interfere with your swim stroke, and the open-ear design allows you to stay aware of your surroundings while you swim.
Introducing the H2O Audio Sonar IPX8 Bone Conduction Headphones - the ultimate solution for swimmers and water sports enthusiasts looking for high-quality sound without sacrificing comfort and safety.
These headphones feature bone conduction technology that delivers crystal-clear sound without needing earbuds or headphones that can fall out or get damaged in the water. The IPX8 waterproof rating means you can use these headphones for swimming, surfing, or any other water activity without worrying about damage.
The Sonar IPX8 headphones are also Bluetooth-enabled, so you can easily connect them to your smartphone or another Bluetooth-enabled device to stream your favorite music or podcasts while you swim. The built-in microphone and controls allow you to take calls or adjust your music without stopping your workout.
5. FINIS Tempo Trainer Pro
FINIS Tempo Trainer Pro
With a long-lasting battery life and easy-to-use controls, the Tempo Trainer Pro is the perfect accessory for swimmers of all levels. Whether you're a beginner looking to improve your stroke or an experienced athlete training for competition, this device can help you take your swimming to the next level.
The FINIS Tempo Trainer Pro is one of the best swimming gadgets for swimmers who want to improve their stroke and speed.
This small, waterproof device clips onto your goggle strap and provides an audible beep that you can set to your desired tempo. Use it to help you maintain a consistent pace during your swim workouts or to challenge yourself to increase your speed.
The Tempo Trainer Pro has three different modes, so you can customize your workouts to fit your needs.
6. Polar H10 Heart Rate Sensor
Polar H10 Heart Rate Sensor
Say goodbye to inaccuracies caused by water interference - this clever clip attaches to your swim goggles to give you accurate data no matter what stroke you're doing. The Polar H10 is waterproof up to 30m and also offers a total battery life of up to 400 hours.
Looking for a comfortable way to track your heart rate without the hassle of chest straps or wrist-based trackers? Look no further than the Polar H10 Heart Rate Sensor. This tiny optical heart-rate sensor can be worn on your forearm, wrist, or bicep, providing real-time heart rate tracking from the temple while swimming.
With a 20-hour battery, 16 MB memory, and a 150m broadcast range, the Polar H10 is perfect for tracking your progress during long swim sessions. And it pairs seamlessly with watches, smart goggles, or the Polar Beat app, giving you all the data you need to take your training to the next level.
7. TritonWear
TritonWear
The TritonWear also tracks your swimming strokes and times, allowing you to see exactly where you need to focus your efforts. Say goodbye to tiredness and injury – TritonWear ensures you get the most out of your training, and with its help, amateur swimmers can become professionals in no time.
If you're a professional swimmer looking for a game-changer, look no further than Triton Wear. This innovative gadget has revolutionized sports science for swimming professionals, providing in-depth analysis and tracking to improve performance. Say goodbye to the days when only a lucky few could afford sports science – TritonWear has made it accessible to everyone.
Simply insert the Triton device under your swimming cap and dive in. It'll stream all your performance data directly to your smartphone, where you can access all the details and metrics you need to improve. With AI technology, this gadget can analyze up to thirty data points per lap to help you pinpoint areas for improvement and track your progress over time.
We are on the cusp of a food tech revolution. 3D food printers will soon be finding their space in your kitchen, like that microwave you bought years ago. However it won't be up until the device undergoes a revamp.