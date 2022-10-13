8 awesome Halloween tech gifts your kids will drool over

There are many ways to celebrate Halloween, but if you want your kids to have even more fun with it, then you should check out this list of the best Halloween toys, so you can find something that makes everyone happy. 1. Adalwert Light Saber

Adalwert Light Saber This toy will be great for any Star Wars fan who wants to feel like they are in a galaxy far, far away fighting with their favorite Jedi Knight. This lightsaber toy has 12 changing colors. It is made of durable and high-quality materials. $ 96.75 at Amazon

The Adalwert Light Saber is a great accessory for any fan of the Star Wars franchise. This toy features light and sound effects that are triggered every time the saber touches something. The hilt has a polished design and non-slip grip that makes it comfortable to hold while playing with. This premium aluminum hilt features a durable blade that can cut through anything. It has a 3000 mAh battery that offers 6 hours of continuous playtime over 2-4 hours of charging. It's time to protect the galaxy with your own lightsaber! 2. Flying Orb Ball

Flying Orb Ball The Flying Orb Ball is made of plastic and can perform endless tricks that can have your kids dropping their jaws with excitement. This ball can perform a various functions. It's a toy suitable for children aged six and above. $ 28.00 at Amazon

The Flying Orb Ball is one of the most popular toys for kids because it is safe and durable. It also helps to improve children's hands-on ability, operating skills, intelligence, and creativity. It is made of plastic and is available in two colors - blue and purple. The Flying Orb Ball has many features that make it stand out from other toys. For example, this toy can float in the air, glide on the ground, and climb up walls. It also has LED lights, which make it great for taking trick-or-treating at night. 3. Toysmith Voice Changer

Toysmith Voice Changer This voice charger comes with ten different voice modifiers, which allows it to create various sound combinations in a simple way. The toy also features flashing LEDs, which make it more interesting to play with. $ 19.95 at Amazon