8 awesome Halloween tech gifts your kids will drool over
The holiday season is well underway. Halloween is the time of the year when children and adults alike get to be someone else for a day. A great way to spend Halloween is by getting your hands on the latest tech toys, gadgets, and other goodies to have a blast with.
There are many ways to celebrate Halloween, but if you want your kids to have even more fun with it, then you should check out this list of the best Halloween toys, so you can find something that makes everyone happy.
1. Adalwert Light Saber
This toy will be great for any Star Wars fan who wants to feel like they are in a galaxy far, far away fighting with their favorite Jedi Knight. This lightsaber toy has 12 changing colors. It is made of durable and high-quality materials.
The Adalwert Light Saber is a great accessory for any fan of the Star Wars franchise. This toy features light and sound effects that are triggered every time the saber touches something. The hilt has a polished design and non-slip grip that makes it comfortable to hold while playing with.
This premium aluminum hilt features a durable blade that can cut through anything. It has a 3000 mAh battery that offers 6 hours of continuous playtime over 2-4 hours of charging. It's time to protect the galaxy with your own lightsaber!
2. Flying Orb Ball
The Flying Orb Ball is made of plastic and can perform endless tricks that can have your kids dropping their jaws with excitement. This ball can perform a various functions. It's a toy suitable for children aged six and above.
The Flying Orb Ball is one of the most popular toys for kids because it is safe and durable. It also helps to improve children's hands-on ability, operating skills, intelligence, and creativity. It is made of plastic and is available in two colors - blue and purple.
The Flying Orb Ball has many features that make it stand out from other toys. For example, this toy can float in the air, glide on the ground, and climb up walls. It also has LED lights, which make it great for taking trick-or-treating at night.
3. Toysmith Voice Changer
This voice charger comes with ten different voice modifiers, which allows it to create various sound combinations in a simple way. The toy also features flashing LEDs, which make it more interesting to play with.
The Toysmith Voice Changer is a toy that will make any kid happy and entertained this Halloween. It has ten different voice modifiers so that kids can create multiple sound combinations. It also has flashing LEDs which make it even more fun to play with. It comes with a 9-volt battery.
Light Up Dance Mat
The Light Up Dance Mat is a great gift for girls aged 4 and above. It is anti-slip and durable, it is available in 3 languages, and also helps kids improve different kinds of skills.
The Light Up Dance Mat is a fun and interactive way to improve kids' reflexes and cognitive skills. It features five different modes that make it exciting for kids to play with. The Light Up Dance Mat is a great gift for kids, especially for those aged four and above. It's anti-slip and durable and is available in three languages.
5. BUSSGO Flight RC Helicopter
The BUSSGO Flight RC Helicopter is an easy to fly remote control helicopter. It has a red headlight for telling directions, and it is upgraded with the latest Gyro system. The batteries last up to 30 minutes of playtime.
The BUSSGO Flight RC Helicopter is a great toy for kids and adults alike. It's easy to fly and has a red headlight that helps you tell which direction it's going in the dark. The battery lasts up to 30 minutes of playtime, so your kids can have plenty of fun with this toy! It can be controlled via a remote to perform multiple functions.
6. Supdex RC Tank
The Supdex RC Tank is a toy tank that is made of metal. It performs 15 functions, has 3 speed levels, and has a range of 60 meters. It also comes with a 1500 mAh rechargeable battery that lasts for 30 minutes.
The Supdex RC Tank is the perfect toy for any kid who loves to play with tanks and make their own battle plans. They can use this tank to pretend to defend their fort or just have fun in the backyard. The Supdex RC Tank is a toy that has been designed to be durable and can withstand being dropped or thrown around.
You can control it over an impressive range of 60 meters via remote control. It is made of metal and has 15 functions. Also, it has three-speed levels and comes with a rechargeable battery that lasts for 30 minutes. It takes 1500 mAh to recharge the battery.
LEGO Haunted High School Building Kit
The LEGO Haunted High School Building Kit is a great gift for kids this holiday season. It enhances creative play and provides a wide scope of imagination for little ones to build a haunted school.
The LEGO Haunted High School Building Kit is a great gift for kids. It allows children to build a school creatively. The set includes a set of eight mini figures and offers an interesting augmented reality experience. It comes with over 1400 pieces to build your own haunted high school.
Made of plastic, this LEGO building set enhances creative and critical thinking skills. It's a fantastic gift for children aged nine years and above.
8. LEGO Star Wars Starship Construction Set
The LEGO Star Wars Starship Construction Set features an array of details, is a great collectible toy for all Star Wars fans and comes with 7 characters and over 1300 pieces. This is the ultimate collector’s item for any Star Wars fan.
This LEGO Star Wars Starship Construction Set is the perfect gift for any Star Wars fan in your life. The set comes with seven figures, as well as over 1300 pieces to build the ship, which can be combined to create a big starship! This set features an array of details, such as an opening cockpit, a rotating chair, two containers, and lots of other cool features. It’s a great collectible toy that you can play with and display on your desk or shelf.