8 game-changing iPhone 14 accessories stay ahead of the curve

Got a brand-new iPhone 14 recently? As with any other mobile phone purchase, you'd need to invest in a few iPhone 14 accessories for various reasons. Some accessories are geared towards adding physical security to the iPhone 14, while others are there to take your experience to the next level.

Accessories that protect your brand-new iPhone 14 are mandatory for every buyer, while the remaining others can always be a question of choice. Here's a list of the most useful accessories, from the must-haves to the extras that'll augment your iPhone experience.

1. Apple 20W USB-C iPhone Charger