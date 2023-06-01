8 game-changing iPhone 14 accessories stay ahead of the curve

8 game-changing iPhone 14 accessories stay ahead of the curveUnlock the full potential of your brand-new iPhone 14.Atharva Gosavi| Jun 01, 2023 11:11 AM ESTCreated: Jun 01, 2023 11:11 AM ESTDealsBest iPhone 14 accessories1 2 Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Got a brand-new iPhone 14 recently? As with any other mobile phone purchase, you'd need to invest in a few iPhone 14 accessories for various reasons. Some accessories are geared towards adding physical security to the iPhone 14, while others are there to take your experience to the next level. Accessories that protect your brand-new iPhone 14 are mandatory for every buyer, while the remaining others can always be a question of choice. Here's a list of the most useful accessories, from the must-haves to the extras that'll augment your iPhone experience.1. Apple 20W USB-C iPhone ChargerApple 20W USB-C iPhone ChargerThe Apple iPhone 20W USB-C charger is the first essential accessory to aim for if you've got a new iPhone 14 recently. It allows fast-charging, and its lightweight design also ensures you get to carry it easily wherever you go. Also, it's a universal device compatible with a host of iPhone models.$19.99 at AmazonGoing for the charger as your iPhone accessory is a no-brainer. The 20W USB-C charger can charge your iPhone 14 50 percent in 30 minutes. The lightweight design of the charger is a great positive since it's easier to carry during travel. 2. Torras Magnetic iPhone 14 CaseTorras Magnetic iPhone 14 CaseThe Torras Magnetic Phone Case has a slim and secure grip and is compatible with MagSafe charging. It's also military-grade certified for withstanding drops from an impressive huge height. It's currently available in four different colors.$35.99 at AmazonHonestly, no iPhone user is safe from accidental falls and drops of their favorite device, and if you've got a new iPhone 14, it's your duty to safeguard it with a sturdy case that reduces the risk of fatal damage. The Torras Magnetic iPhone 14 case is a military-grade device that can withstand drops up to 10ft. The case is also compatible with MagSafe charging with a magnet that is about four times stronger than the ordinary N52. 3. Spigen Tempered Glass Screen ProtectorSpigen Tempered Glass Screen ProtectorThe Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector is an accessory mandatory for you to buy if you've got a brand-new iPhone 14. It'll ensure protection for your screen against accidental drops and falls, thanks to its impressive surface hardness.$15.99 at AmazonAnother essential accessory you shouldn't compromise on. The Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector has a 9H-rated hardness that offers impressive durability to your iPhone 14. It also comes with an innovative kit that allows the users to apply it effortlessly on the iPhone without much hassle. The Spigen Tempered Glass Protector is water-resistant and has an oleophobic coating with fingerprint resistance. 4. Apple AirPods(3rd Generation)Apple AirPods(3rd Generation)The Apple AirPods are a mandatory purchase if you wish to have an impressive audio experience with your iPhone 14. They have a commendable listening time and allow you to have total control over audio entertainment with your iPhone device.$188.99 at AmazonThe Apple AirPods are a must because they allow you to control the audio entertainment you consume with your iPhone 14. With this pair, you can control receiving calls and adjusting the volume without touching your phone. They offer up to 30 hours of listening time and can be accessed quickly via Apple's famous voice assistant, Siri.5. Belkin MagSafe 3-in1 Wireless Charging StandBelkin MagSafe 3-in1 Wireless Charging StandThe Belkin MagSafe charging stand is an important accessory, albeit not mandatory, if you wish to have your Apple devices better organized on your workdesk. Also, it comes with important warranties to protect your Apple devices and keep them secure and safe.$127.49 at AmazonIf you've got a host of accessories to keep at your work desk, you'd ideally need as many chargers, which would add to the clutter if they're wired chargers. The Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Charging Stand contributed massively to cutting down on that clutter and keeping your desk organized and clean. This charging stand supports fast charging up to 15 watts for an iPhone. It can also charge other Apple devices like the Apple Watch and AirPods apart from your iPhone 14. It also comes with a 2-year warranty and a Connected Equipment Warranty of $2,500 to protect and protect your devices.6. DJI OM 5 Gimbal Stabilizer DJI OM 5 Gimbal StabilizerThe DJI OM 5 Gimbal Stabilizer is your ticket to flawless selfies and smooth videos if you're find of photography. Given the high-quality of iPhone photography, this device will just take your experience up a notch by eradicating the shaky grip that can often affect your photos and videos.$86.92 at AmazonNow, moving on to the not-so-mandatory accessories, the DJI OM 5 Gimbal Stabilizer is a useful accessory if you plan to shoot reels or vlogs using your iPhone 14. A lightweight and versatile tool by design, this stabilizer can help you churn out smooth and flawless videos even with the tightest angles. The 3-axis stabilizer also ensures a firm grip, so you'll never be shaky again when shooting your next reel or vlog. Thanks to its flexible design, you can easily mount it without removing the rubber case on the added clamp for protection.7. POUT Qi Wireless Charging Mouse PadPOUT Qi Wireless Charging Mouse PadThe POUT Qi Wireless Charging Mouse Pad is more of a macOS or iMac accessory, but it's also equally compatible with an iPhone when it comes to charging. It's available in an array of different colors and offers you an extra charging option in case you don't wish to use the original Apple charger for this purpose.$38.99 at AmazonNow, this one's not exactly an iPhone accessory per se, but a useful one nonetheless. The POUT Qi Charging Mouse Pad enables you to charge your iPhone easily; you only need to place your phone over it, and the charging starts automatically. With a 10W output, it isn't as fast as the Apple charger, but it gives you an extra option for charging if you wish to cut down on wired charging devices. 8. Belkin MagSafe Vent Mount ProBelkin MagSafe Vent Mount ProThe Belkin MagSafe Vent Mount Pro is an important accessory if you're frequently using maps while driving. It boasts a firm magnetic grip and can also charge your iPhone 14, so it's a 2-in-1 functional accessory for drivers.$33.99 at AmazonIf you habitually use Google or Apple Maps while driving, the Belkin MagSafe Vent Mount Pro can steadily hold your iPhone 14 as you navigate the city roads. Made of high-quality materials, it has a firm and secure grip coupled with a powerful magnetic connection that ensures perfect alignment. Also, the intuitive cable management keeps your charging cable well within reach to ensure you never run out of battery. 