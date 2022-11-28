9 awesome Amazon Cyber Monday deals on right now
After Black Friday, Cyber Monday is one of the biggest days when it comes to shopping online, as it offers some of the best deals across a range of product categories. It also happens to be the last chance to flock to stores and buy products at bargain prices before Christmas.
So, in case you've missed out on Black Friday deals or are planning to get Christmas gifts for your family, here's another great chance to go for it! Without further ado, let's take a peek at some of the most profitable Cyber Monday deals available on Amazon.
1. Sony UBP-X700M Home Theater
Sony UBP-X700M Home Theater
The Sony UBP-X700M 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player is a remarkable DPPU with unparalleled 4K visual clarity. It is the ideal choice for any home cinema enthusiast. It supports anything and everything that you can throw at it, including discs and files of all kinds. The device will also display your movies in stunning picture quality with a vivid range of colors.
The Sony X700M is a 4K UHD home theater with unrivaled 4K visual clarity that shines on any TV. The Sony X700M will play any disc or file format, and with its stunning picture quality, it is the ideal home theater.
It is equipped with Dual HDMI outputs which allow you to connect to two different displays simultaneously. The Sony X700M has easy set-up requirements and can easily be connected to speakers and HDTVs. It also comes with dual HDMI outputs making it easy to hook up to your sound system or TV.
2. Dreo 24” Space Heater
Dreo 24" Space Heater
Dreo 24" space heater is a multifunctional product that is for everyone. It can be used in both indoor and outdoor areas like the garage, workshop, patio, porch, and porch swing. The space heater offers 5 modes so you can always find your comfort setting while taking into consideration safety and noise level.
The Dreo 24” Space Heater is a perfect addition to your home in the winter months. It provides a safe and easy way of delivering warmth at the speed of 10 ft/s. It offers five modes and is safe, reliable, and easy to use. It's fairly quiet, and it has a 2500-rpm fan that helps spread the heat quickly.
The Dreo space heater has an overheating protection feature that will automatically shut off the device if it starts to overheat. This allows the user to leave the heater on without worrying about it being too hot. The 1-12 hour timer allows users to select a time range for when they would like the heater to turn on or off.
3. TP-Link Deco AX3000 WiFi 6 Mesh System
TP-Link Deco AX3000 WiFi 6 Mesh System
The TP-Link Deco AX3000 WiFi 6 Mesh System is the best mesh WiFi system on the market. It offers seamless performance, which means that you can use a device as far as 150 feet away from your home router and get a strong connection. If you plan to host lots of events and have many people visiting your house, this is the system for you.
The TP-Link Deco AX3000 is a mesh system that can cover up to 6500 square feet and have up to 150 devices connected with strong WiFi. The TP-Link Deco AX3000 WiFi 6 Mesh System has seamless performance, which means it does not lose connection while streaming. The best part is its easy setup and management.
4. Samsung HW-S50B Soundbar
SAMSUNG HW-S50B Soundbar
The HW-S50B includes built-in subwoofers and tweeters that deliver realistic surround sound and fully immersive audio for your entertainment. You can even connect two devices simultaneously via Bluetooth for music streaming. All of these inclusions make the Samsung HW-S50B the best choice for cinema lovers who want to enhance their movie night with high-quality audio!
The Samsung HW-S50B Soundbar delivers acoustics that is crystal clear and powerful for a top-quality audio experience. The bass is deep and low for a rich listening experience. It has a sleek design that blends seamlessly into any space while delivering an outstanding surround sound effect that provides just the right amount of bass that completes your audio system.
5. SAMSUNG 32-Inch Class QLED Smart TV
SAMSUNG 32-Inch Class QLED Smart TV
The SAMSUNG 32-Inch Class QLED Smart TV delivers astonishing color shades and have a sleek and slim design. They are also a smart TV, which means they come with multiple voice assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. If you are looking for a TV that is both sophisticated and futuristic, then this is the one for you!
The Samsung QLED TV delivers breathtaking picture quality and is characterized by an immersive audio experience. It features an amazing design, a rich and vibrant color gamut with deep black levels, and never-before-seen fluidity.
These TVs are great for people who love to watch movies or Netflix shows on their TV but would also like to have voice control without running up against problems such as cords getting tangled or accidentally pulling the remote out of reach.
6. BISSELL SpinWave Robot Vacuum
BISSELL SpinWave Robot Vacuum
The BISSELL SpinWave Robot Vacuum is a versatile cleaner that can vacuum or actively mop your floors. The machine has a runtime of 130 minutes, lithium ion battery and two tank cleaning system. It is a great helper for families who tend to have different needs in regards to cleanliness and no more need to worry about spending hours on cleaning their house.
The BISSELL SpinWave Robot Vacuum is a great purchase for homes with pets and small children. It will save you time keeping your home clean by using a powerful vacuum or actively mopping your floors while you go on with your day.
The BISSELL Spinwave Robot Vacuum has a runtime of up to 130 minutes. It uses a lithium-ion battery, so it lasts for about two hours, stays charged longer, and starts up fast when you need it to work again! You can use it to vacuum the floors, or if you need to, it can also be used as a mop.
7. BLUEAIR Air Purifier
The BLUEAIR Air Purifier is highly customizable and has a sleek design. It cleans a medium room in 12.5 minutes and produces 23dB of noise. BLUEAIR air purifiers are an affordable and efficient way to clean the air in your home. These products remove allergens and pollutants, like smoke and pet dander, while maintaining a comfortable noise level.
8. eufy security Video Doorbell
eufy security Video Doorbell
The eufy Security Video Doorbell is the world’s first dual-camera video doorbell with 2K HD surveillance, advanced PIR and radar motion sensors that are able to distinguish between people who are near and far away from you. Also, it allows you to receive notifications whenever your packages arrive at the doorstep, thanks to the Delivery Guard system.
The eufy security Video Doorbell is one of the most innovative advancements in home security, as it offers dual-cam technology and dual motion detection. It also offers 2K HD surveillance with advanced PIR and radar motion sensors that are able to distinguish between people near and far away. This security video doorbell also offers a Delivery Guard system, which instantly notifies you when your package arrives at your doorstep.
9. 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop
2020 Apple MacBook Air
The new Apple MacBook Air is a great laptop that is both affordable and powerful, giving you a commendable number of hours in terms of battery life with 8 GB unified memory. Also, it’s really lightweight, thin, and durable when it comes to build quality. You can choose from any of the available three colors.
The Apple MacBook Air Laptop 2020 will come with an 18-hour battery life, which means you will be able to use your laptop for an entire day without worrying about power consumption. It also has 8 GB unified memory, so your laptop will always be running at its peak performance level and show commendable responsiveness.
It is available in three colors - silver, gold, and space gray. It boasts the superfast M1 chip and has a really lightweight, thin, and durable build quality. Sporting a screen size of 13 inches, you can opt to go for it with or without Apple Care+.
